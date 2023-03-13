California storms bring floods, evacuations and more rain

California is in the midst of an unprecedented storm season, with flooding, breached levees and evacuations occurring in many areas.

Photo by Image credit to @typo_cat's twitter

The atmospheric river bringing the heavy rain has prompted a Presidential Emergency Declaration and more rain is on the way.

Central California Hit Especially Hard

Central California has been especially hard hit by the flooding, with roads dramatically flooded around Kern County and National Guard members encountering floodwaters as they deployed to help first responders in Santa Cruz County.

Forecasters are particularly concerned about areas away from the state’s major population centers, with Los Angeles and San Diego currently free of weather watches, warnings and advisories. The San Francisco Bay Area is currently under an expansive flood watch.

Flooded Roads, Evacuations, Levees Breached

More than 9,000 California residents have been placed under evacuation orders due to the flooding, with first responders rescuing dozens of people in a Northern California agricultural community after the Pajaro River’s levee was breached. In Tulare County, another levee breach led to more evacuations.

Monterey County Board of Supervisors Chair Luis Alejo has stated that it will take months for residents to repair the damage to their homes from flooding in Parajo, a largely Latino unincorporated Monterey Bay community.

More Rain and Snow on the Way

The storm, known as a “Pineapple Express” because it is fed by moisture stretching over the Pacific to Hawaii, has caused particular concern because California’s mountains have built up a huge, expansive snowpack after multiple other atmospheric rivers hit the state this winter. California is bracing for more heavy rain and snow, with the Central Valley at risk of strong and severe isolated storms.

In the northeast, North Dakota is expecting a winter storm that could dump a foot of snow or more. The storm is also impacting parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan this weekend.

Drought Relief

The good news is that the storms have brought some relief from the drought in California, with 26 percent of the state now considered drought-free. This figure does not include the two atmospheric rivers impacting the state Saturday and next week, which should bring even more relief.

The week ahead will bring “considerable flooding impacts” along the Central California Coast, San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley and southern Sierra Nevada foothills. The Bay Area should brace for damaging winds beginning Monday night.

California is facing an unprecedented storm season, with much of the state in the midst of flooding, breached levees and evacuations. More rain and snow is on the way, with the potential for more flooding, damaged roads and levees, and power outages. However, the storms are bringing much-needed relief from the drought, with 26 percent of the state now considered drought-free.

