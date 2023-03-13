VIDEO: The internet’s favorite toothless golden retriever: Jax and his iconic tongue

Jax the golden retriever has captivated the hearts of thousands with his story of triumph over adversity.

After battling severe dental disease, Jax had to have all of his teeth removed at the tender age of one. Despite this, Jax has gone on to become a happy and healthy pup, and his story has inspired countless dog owners to trust their instincts when it comes to making the best healthcare decisions for their pet.

Jax’s story began when he was just a puppy. His owner, Erin Smith, noticed that Jax was regularly getting sick and having serious complications every time. When he was 1 year old, he developed a severe dental disease. Despite her best efforts to save his teeth, they had to be removed.

Dental Disease in Dogs

Dental disease in dogs can be found on Veterinarians.org , which notes that, on its own, it isn’t fatal. However, if left untreated, dental disease can lead to life-threatening complications. It can spread to organs, potentially causing heart disease or kidney failure.

Jax’s owner, Smith, took him to many specialists, but the vets were unable to give an official diagnosis. It’s thought that he could have an autoimmune disease that prevents his body from fighting off bacteria.

Jax’s Teeth Removed in Two Phases

Jax’s teeth were removed in two phases; the first lot aged 1, and the second lot when he was 2. It was a difficult decision for Smith to make, but it ultimately paid off. Jax is now much healthier and happier without his teeth.

Despite being a toothless dog, Jax doesn’t let it keep him from doing much. He can’t play tug of war anymore, and can’t chew bones, but that’s it. He still loves playing with toys, can carry things in his mouth, and eats great.

Inspiring Others with Jax’s Story

Since sharing the story of Jax’s “iconic” tongue lolling out of his mouth, Smith now hopes to encourage other dog owners to trust their instincts about what’s best for their pup’s health. She hopes that Jax’s story can bring others the same joy and inspiration that it brought her.

Hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the video to express their love and admiration for Jax. He truly has become an icon, proving that adversity doesn’t have to keep you down.

