Violence erupts at storytelling event as protesters and supporters clash

On Saturday, Wadsworth Memorial Park just outside Akron played host to the ‘Rock-n-Roll Humanist Drag Queen Story Hour’ – a four-hour event that ended in chaos and two arrests as tensions boiled over between protesters and activists who had come to defend the show.

Armed with Weapons and Hateful Slurs

Many of the protesters were armed with weapons, and some shouted hateful slurs and gave Nazi salutes. A series of scuffles ensued, with videos of the confrontations showing a protester wearing medieval body armor being maced by an attendee, and another where a man pulled a gun and threatened to shoot several event supporters.

Continuing Backlash to an All-Ages Drag Show

The event has rekindled the debate around the increasingly common practice of holding drag shows for children, with many parents accusing organizers of attempting to instill pro-LGBTQ beliefs in their young ones. Despite the potential for disruption, the show went on as scheduled, with a strong police presence in the small park.

A Volatile Amalgam of Ideologies

More than 200 demonstrators descended on the park, hailing from hate groups such as the neo-Nazi-aligned ‘Blood Tribe’ and White Lives Matter of Ohio, as well as the white nationalist Patriot Front, the Proud Boys, and several unaffiliated conservative groups. Vehicles with out-of-state license plates littered the area, and police lost track of those in attendance at around 200 people.

Conflicting Ideologies and Far-Right Groups

Protesters carried signs bearing messages such as ‘White Lives Matter’ and ‘Mothers Against Grooming’, while supporters said the event’s purpose was ‘not to turn children gay but to keep gay children alive.’ The Proud Boys distanced themselves from white nationalist groups, while members of White Lives Matter Ohio and the Patriot Front made their presence known.

No Injuries But Two Arrests

No one was injured in the violence, though two people were arrested. The identities of the men have not yet been released, though footage of their arrests and the altercations that preceded them was posted to social media. One of the suspects was in support of the show, while the other was there to protest.

Conclusion

The civil disturbance serves as the latest example of the continuing backlash seen toward the increasingly common practice of holding drag shows for children. Despite the volatile mix of ideologies, the event went through as planned, with two arrests and no injuries. Police are currently investigating the incident in which a gun was pulled.

