AI’s Growing Popularity: Reaching a Tipping Point

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT has caused a worldwide sensation since its release in November 2022.

Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash

Its ability to answer questions and craft short essays based on prompts from humans has led to its growing popularity, with OpenAI’s website receiving more website traffic than Microsoft’s popular Bing search engine in the week up to February 28. This has raised questions about the traditional search-engine giants’ business models, as Microsoft seeks to incorporate AI chatbots into its search engine to address the growing demand for more complex answers. Meanwhile, researchers at Osaka University are using AI to reconstruct images from human brains, further highlighting the potential of AI in our lives.

The Growing Popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has caused a stir since its release in November 2022, with its ability to answer questions and craft short essays based on human prompts. This has led to a surge in its popularity, with the OpenAI website receiving 306.5 million visits in the week up to February 28, surpassing Microsoft’s Bing search engine which received 291.9 million visits during the same period.

This rise in popularity has led to questions about the traditional search-engine giants’ business models, as Microsoft seeks to incorporate AI chatbots into its search engine to address the growing demand for more complex answers. Microsoft has stated that people make “10 billion search queries a day”, with an estimated “half of them going unanswered” by standard search-engine technology. This is due to people using search to do things it wasn’t originally designed for, and Microsoft is seeking to address this by incorporating AI chatbots into its search.

The Controversy Surrounding AI-Powered Chatbots

The growing popularity of AI-powered chatbots has led to a host of controversies. In January, Microsoft announced that it was extending a partnership with OpenAI, which would incorporate its technology into Bing to “deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content”. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has admitted that “AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all, search”.

This has led to criticism from some quarters, with Blake Lemoine, who was fired by Google in 2022 after arguing the company’s AI system could be sentient, writing in Newsweek in February that recent AI advances made by chatbots had strengthened his view. He argued that “people are going to Google and Bing to try to learn about the world, and now, instead of having indexes curated by humans, we’re talking to artificial people”. He believes that “we do not understand these artificial people we’ve created well enough yet to put them in such a critical role”.

Google responded to Lemoine’s claims that its AI system could be sentient as “wholly unfounded”, stating that “it’s regrettable that, despite lengthy engagement on this topic, Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information”.

The Potential of AI in Our Lives

The potential of AI in our lives is becoming increasingly apparent, as evidenced by the researchers at Japan’s Osaka University who are using AI to reconstruct images from MRI scans of the human brain. The results bear a striking resemblance to the original source images, highlighting the potential of AI in our lives.

The growing popularity of AI-powered chatbots, and the potential of AI in our lives, has raised questions about the traditional search-engine giants’ business models. Microsoft has sought to incorporate AI chatbots into its search engine to address the growing demand for more complex answers, with CEO Satya Nadella admitting that “AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all, search”.

