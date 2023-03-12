Trump’s Warning: Silicon valley bank’s collapse foreshadows a Great Depression

On Friday, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed, leading to a run on deposits and a take-over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

The collapse has been blamed on the economic policies of President Joe Biden. Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the collapse of SVB, issuing a strongly worded warning against Biden and claiming that further financial calamities are on the horizon.

But are the Democrats really to blame, or is the collapse of SVB the result of a law Trump signed into legislation in 2018?

Trump’s Warning

On Sunday, Trump posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, about the collapse of SVB, blaming the situation on the economic policies of President Joe Biden and predicting a Great Depression “far bigger and more powerful than that of 1929.” His communications team also issued a statement to Fox News Digital a few hours after his post, reiterating the claim that the collapse was caused by Democratic policies.

The 2018 Deregulations

Since the collapse on Friday, many have claimed that the collapse of SVB was a longer-term result of a bill Trump signed into law in 2018 that cut regulations for mid-level and regional banks. This bill allowed banks with assets of over $250 billion to avoid mandatory oversight from the Federal Reserve, up from the previous limit of $50 billion in assets. The bill was lobbied for by many in the financial sector, including SVB CEO Greg Becker.

The claims about Trump’s deregulations were echoed by various finance experts, as well as congressional Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Katie Porter, the latter of whom is working on legislation to reverse Trump’s 2018 bill.

The Verdict

While it remains to be seen if President Biden’s policies will lead to a Great Depression as Trump predicts, it is clear that the collapse of SVB was due in part to Trump’s 2018 deregulations. The bill, which was lobbied for by banks like SVB, allowed banks to operate without the oversight that was put in place after the Great Recession to ensure their stability. It is likely that the lack of oversight played a role in the collapse of SVB and it is possible that similar collapses may occur in the future due to the same deregulations.

