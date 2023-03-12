VIDEO: Owners 5 minute errand leaves cat heartbroken

The internet has recently been abuzz with a viral clip of a cat who can’t stand to be left alone for even a few minutes, providing a heartbreaking look into how cats may suffer from loneliness without their owners.

Two screenshots of Mauri, 8, who appears to be lost without his owner, Heli Montonen, 32. Photo by Screenshots from Heli Montonen/TikTok/Mauricandcucumbers

But is being left alone really stressful for cats? Let’s take a look at what experts are saying.

The Viral Clip

The clip in question was taken by Heli Montonen, 32, and shows her 8-year-old cat Mauri pacing up and down a corridor while excessively meowing. Montonen explains that Mauri has always been the center of attention and loves to be in her company, so it’s no surprise he was distressed when she left for just a few minutes.

The video has since gone viral and been viewed over 330,000 times, with many people expressing their sadness at Mauri’s plight. It has also sparked conversations about cats and loneliness, leading to the question: Is being left alone really stressful for cats?

Do Cats Get Lonely?

Experts explain that leaving an adult cat for longer than 24 hours can be extremely stressful for the feline, as cats thrive from social interaction with their owners and being without them can lead to separation anxiety and depression.

It’s the same with any other pet, of course, but cats may express their loneliness in different ways. Some cats may become more vocal, while others may become more withdrawn or display signs of destructive behavior. Being left alone for too long can also lead to depression, which can manifest itself in a number of different ways.

What Can You Do To Help Your Cat?

If you’re worried about leaving your cat alone for extended periods of time, there are a few things you can do to help them.

First, make sure your cat is getting plenty of playtime and attention when you are home. Cats are very social animals, so spending quality time with them is essential. If possible, try to establish a daily routine for your cat, as routines can help reduce their anxiety.

Second, make sure your cat has plenty of activities to keep them occupied. Give them plenty of toys to play with and make sure they have access to plenty of scratching posts, perches, and other interactive items.

Finally, consider investing in a companion for your cat. If you have the time and resources, getting a second cat can be a great way to help keep your cat company while you’re away.

Conclusion

It’s clear from the viral clip of Mauri that cats can suffer from loneliness when left alone for too long. If you’re worried about leaving your cat alone for extended periods of time, there are a few things you can do to help them. Spend quality time with your cat when you are home, make sure they have plenty of activities to keep them occupied, and consider investing in a companion for your cat.

