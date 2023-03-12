Donald Trump to publish Princess Diana’s letter

Christopher Shanks

Did Princess Diana write a letter to Donald Trump before her untimely demise? What secrets does the letter contain?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06t3VS_0lFwi4ik00
Photo byImage credit to Diane Bernaerts' official Twitter

It is about to be revealed in the upcoming book Letters to Trump, which is set to be published on April 25. In this article, we will explore the mystery of the letters and what it could mean for the former president.

Trump’s Relationship With Princess Diana

Donald Trump and Princess Diana had a complicated relationship. Throughout the 1980s, the two were social linked in the press, although Trump has denied any romantic involvement. In 1997, Trump was interviewed on a radio show where he made a comment that he could have “nailed her” if he wanted to, but only if she passed an HIV test. This comment was not well received, and Diana was said to be uncomfortable with Trump’s advances.

In 2015, journalist Selena Scott revealed that Trump had “aggressively pursued” Diana after her divorce and that he had sent her intimidating messages over his unflattering portrayal. Trump had sent Diana bouquets of roses to her London home, leading her to feel as if he was “stalking her”.

Despite his 1997 comments, Trump has spoken of Diana with reverence since her death. In a 2016 interview with Piers Morgan, Trump stated that there was no interest from his standpoint, and that he had only met her once and found her to be lovely.

The Controversial New Book

The upcoming book Letters to Trump is set to be published by Winning Team Publishing, which was co-founded by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. It will include letters from Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Kim Jong Un and other high-profile individuals.

The inclusion of a previously unseen letter from Diana has the potential to cause “embarrassment,” according to Newsweek. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication that the letter might contain embarrassing material, though it is highly unlikely it will contain anything compromising.

The book has already prompted controversy with the potential to cause embarrassment to the royal family. It is unclear what the letter from Diana contains, but it is sure to be revealing.

The Legacy of Diana

Princess Diana was beloved not only by the royal family and the British people, but around the world. She was a champion of the people and a symbol of compassion and kindness. Regardless of the letter’s contents, it is important to remember the legacy of Princess Diana and the impact she had on the world.

It is also important to remember the importance of respecting the privacy of the royal family. As a former president, Trump should be aware of the implications of his words and actions.

It is unclear what the contents of the letter will be, but it is sure to cause a stir. Letters to Trump will be published on April 25, and it will be interesting to see how the public reacts to the contents of the letter.

sources:
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/world/princess-dianas-secret-letters-to-donald-trump-revealed/news-story/0f8eefc9821496ca6b185f087d61f3b9

https://tickernews.co/donald-trump-leaks-private-letters-from-princess-diana/

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-publish-princess-diana-letter-vulgar-comments-book-1786951

https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/us-news/2023/03/10/640b3ebe268e3e516f8b45b9.html

