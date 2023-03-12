Trump should be worried about E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, says civil rights lawyer

Christopher Shanks

Former President Donald Trump should be paying close attention to the ongoing defamation lawsuit against him involving E. Jean Carroll, according to Charles F. Coleman Jr., a civil rights lawyer and former prosecutor.

Photo byImage credit to The Hill's official Twitter

The lawsuit, which could have significant reputational and financial repercussions for Trump, is just one of the many legal issues the ex-president is currently facing.

Carroll’s Accusation

E. Jean Carroll is a journalist and magazine columnist who has alleged that Trump violated her in a New York City department store during the 1990s. Trump has denied the accusation, which prompted Carroll to file a lawsuit against him for defamation.

Trump’s Legal Troubles

In addition to the lawsuit, Trump is now facing two Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations, as well as being investigated by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and Georgia’s Fulton County district attorney’s office. He has maintained his innocence in each case.

Concerns About Case

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The Saturday Show, Coleman warned that Trump should be more worried than he is about the lawsuit since its results could take a hit on his reputation and financial standing.

“I think that ultimately this is not a case that Donald Trump is sweating as much as he needs to. I think that he should probably be paying a lot more attention to this because it again has greater implications not only for his presidential run from a reputational standpoint,” Coleman said.

Coleman told Newsweek on Saturday that the lawsuit will serve as a “distraction” for voters as Trump seeks the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“It becomes another distraction for him to contend with and will make it harder to believe that his latest campaign isn’t still a Circus that most still have fatigue from the first go round,” he said.

Coleman added that Trump should also be concerned about the case because of potential financial repercussions.

“It is a civil trial, so there’s not going to be a criminal trial, so there’s not going to be a criminal penalty as far as him going to jail. But it could hit him in the pockets where it hurts,” he said. “It’s possible he stands to take a financial hit from a judgment, but I doubt that whatever that might mean in terms of a payout is troubling him. He will make it painfully difficult to recover anything should he lose the case.”

Evidence

Coleman’s warning comes only a day after a federal judge ruled that Trump’s remarks about women in the infamous Access Hollywood tape, as well as the testimony of two other women who have accused Trump of assault, can be heard during the trial, according to the Associated Press.

In the Access Hollywood tape, Trump was heard boasting about how celebrities can molest women. He said, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p****. You can do anything.”

Coleman said this ruling likely does not bode well for Trump.

“This ruling from the judge around the Access Hollywood tape is not a good sign for him,” he said.

Trump has previously apologized for the “locker-room talk.”

Given the legal complexities and the potential reputational and financial repercussions, Trump should take the lawsuit seriously and prepare to counter the evidence that is being presented.

Conclusion

The lawsuit against Donald Trump is one of many legal issues the ex-president is facing, but it could be one of the most damaging if the evidence presented is proven to be true. While Trump has maintained his innocence throughout, Charles F. Coleman Jr., a civil rights lawyer and former prosecutor, has warned that Trump should be more worried about this lawsuit and its potential repercussions.


