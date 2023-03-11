Today’s $45 million Powerball jackpot: Everything You Need to Know

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday 03/11/23 is an impressive $45 million.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Will you be the lucky one to hit the big prize and become a millionaire? Read on to find out more about the Powerball lottery, the odds of winning the grand prize, and all the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time.

What is Powerball?

Powerball is one of America’s two biggest lottery jackpot games. It is a multi-state lottery game played every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2 each.

The Odds of Winning the Powerball Jackpot

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, regardless of the jackpot size—according to Powerball’s website. This means that you have to be very lucky to get the grand prize.

How to Play Powerball

In Powerball, you must select five white numbers from 1 to 69 and one red number from 1 to 26. The five white numbers are the main numbers and the red number is the Powerball. You can choose to purchase the Power Play for an extra $1. This allows you to multiply your winnings by up to 10x.

How to Check Past Winning Numbers

You can check the numbers for tonight, or any past winning numbers, on the official Powerball website. You can also check the numbers for the other multi-state lottery, Mega Millions, on their website.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

Now let’s talk about the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time.

$2.04 billion (11/07/2022): Single ticket sold in California $1.586 billion (01/13/2016): Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee $768.4 million (03/27/2019): Single ticket sold in Wisconsin $758.7 million (08/23/2017): Single ticket sold in Massachusetts $754.6 million (02/06/2023): Single ticket sold in Washington $730 million (01/20/2021): Single ticket sold in Maryland $699.8 million (10/04/2021): Single ticket sold in California $687.8 million (10/27/2018): Two winning tickets were drawn—one each in Iowa and New York $630 million (01/05/2022): Two winning tickets—one each in California and Wisconsin $590.5 million (05/18/2013): Single ticket sold in Florida

Conclusion

The Powerball jackpot for 03/11/23 is $45 million, and the drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET tonight. To play, you must select five white numbers from 1 to 69 and one red number from 1 to 26. You can also choose to buy the Power Play for an extra dollar. The odds of winning the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

If you are the lucky winner, you can join the ranks of top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time. Good luck!

