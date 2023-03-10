Astonishing link found between green space and postpartum depression

For new mothers, it can be difficult to take the time to go for a walk, especially if they need to drive to a park.

However, a recent study has found that living on a tree-lined street may be beneficial for postpartum depression, as well as overall mental health. This article examines the connection between green space and mental health, and how it could be important for city planners and managers.

The Recent Study

A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health investigated the connection between green space and postpartum depression in more than 415,000 new mothers. The results of the study found that those living in urban areas with more tree coverage had a lower risk of being diagnosed with postpartum depression. The study also found that this link was not explained by factors like household income, or mothers’ race or education level.

Exercise and Mental Health

The study also found that physical activity may be a factor in the connection between green space and mental health. This is because it is much easier to go out for a walk when you live in a tree-lined neighborhood, with its built-in shade and better air quality. For new mothers, who have little time and are likely exhausted, stepping outside into the fresh air and shade is much more doable than getting to the park, which may be out of the question.

Other Benefits of Green Spaces

Kathleen Wolf, a research social scientist at the University of Washington’s College of the Environment, said that studies done across cultures have shown the relationship between exposure to green space and better mental well-being. There are many other reasons that being among trees can be a balm for the mind. For one, it can help people de-stress. Research has found that, on average, people who regularly spend time in green spaces have lower blood pressure, heart rate and levels of the “stress” hormone cortisol. Additionally, when you’re walking around the neighborhood, there’s a chance for social connection — simply saying hi to a neighbor or petting someone’s dog, for instance.

Time in nature can also help broaden people’s perspective and put life’s daily stresses into context. People have a tendency to ruminate on the bad things, and time in nature can help lift them out of that rumination.

Implications for City Planners

The findings of this study, along with previous ones, have implications for community and city planners. It is known that there are disparities in access to green space in cities, with many of the parks and other urban oases concentrated in higher-income neighborhoods. It is becoming increasingly clear that green space is also a matter of public health, and city planners and managers should be aware of this connection when making decisions.

Conclusion

Living on a tree-lined street may be beneficial for postpartum depression, as well as overall mental health. Exercise may be a factor in the connection between green space and mental health, as it is much easier to go out for a walk when you live in a tree-lined neighborhood. Additionally, there are many other benefits of green spaces, such as lower blood pressure, heart rate, and levels of the “stress” hormone cortisol, as well as a chance for social connection and the ability to broaden perspective. These findings have implications for city planners and managers, as access to green space should be taken into account when making decisions.

