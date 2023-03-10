Astonishing link found between green space and postpartum depression

Christopher Shanks

For new mothers, it can be difficult to take the time to go for a walk, especially if they need to drive to a park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGqAv_0lECR3rH00
Photo byRichard JaimesonUnsplash

However, a recent study has found that living on a tree-lined street may be beneficial for postpartum depression, as well as overall mental health. This article examines the connection between green space and mental health, and how it could be important for city planners and managers.

The Recent Study

A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health investigated the connection between green space and postpartum depression in more than 415,000 new mothers. The results of the study found that those living in urban areas with more tree coverage had a lower risk of being diagnosed with postpartum depression. The study also found that this link was not explained by factors like household income, or mothers’ race or education level.

Exercise and Mental Health

The study also found that physical activity may be a factor in the connection between green space and mental health. This is because it is much easier to go out for a walk when you live in a tree-lined neighborhood, with its built-in shade and better air quality. For new mothers, who have little time and are likely exhausted, stepping outside into the fresh air and shade is much more doable than getting to the park, which may be out of the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ca7cD_0lECR3rH00
Photo byRyan FrancoonUnsplash

Other Benefits of Green Spaces

Kathleen Wolf, a research social scientist at the University of Washington’s College of the Environment, said that studies done across cultures have shown the relationship between exposure to green space and better mental well-being. There are many other reasons that being among trees can be a balm for the mind. For one, it can help people de-stress. Research has found that, on average, people who regularly spend time in green spaces have lower blood pressure, heart rate and levels of the “stress” hormone cortisol. Additionally, when you’re walking around the neighborhood, there’s a chance for social connection — simply saying hi to a neighbor or petting someone’s dog, for instance.

Time in nature can also help broaden people’s perspective and put life’s daily stresses into context. People have a tendency to ruminate on the bad things, and time in nature can help lift them out of that rumination.

Implications for City Planners

The findings of this study, along with previous ones, have implications for community and city planners. It is known that there are disparities in access to green space in cities, with many of the parks and other urban oases concentrated in higher-income neighborhoods. It is becoming increasingly clear that green space is also a matter of public health, and city planners and managers should be aware of this connection when making decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkWoN_0lECR3rH00
Photo byArteida MjESHTRIonUnsplash

Conclusion

Living on a tree-lined street may be beneficial for postpartum depression, as well as overall mental health. Exercise may be a factor in the connection between green space and mental health, as it is much easier to go out for a walk when you live in a tree-lined neighborhood. Additionally, there are many other benefits of green spaces, such as lower blood pressure, heart rate, and levels of the “stress” hormone cortisol, as well as a chance for social connection and the ability to broaden perspective. These findings have implications for city planners and managers, as access to green space should be taken into account when making decisions.

sources:
https://penntoday.upenn.edu/news/Penn-study-looks-at-effect-of-nature-on-postpartum-depression

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2023-03-09/could-walks-in-the-park-ward-off-postpartum-depression

https://herald-review.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/could-walks-in-the-park-ward-off-postpartum-depression/article_df935cb8-93b4-5d56-9cb5-0f5b7983bbad.html?mode=comments

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# motherhood# babies# mental health# depression# pregnancy

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for all trending culture content.

N/A
4K followers

More from Christopher Shanks

Minneapolis, MN

The tragic loss of Bud Grant: The iconic NFL legend and hall of fame coach

The NFL community is in mourning after the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant. The 95-year-old coach was remembered for his iconic leadership, which led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances in his tenure.

Read full story

Gwyneth Paltrow get ready: Meghan Markle is reportedly bringing back her wellness blog The Tig

It’s no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had their share of financial difficulties in recent years, but it looks like Meghan Markle is about to turn things around.

Read full story
California State

California storms bring floods, evacuations and more rain

California is in the midst of an unprecedented storm season, with flooding, breached levees and evacuations occurring in many areas. The atmospheric river bringing the heavy rain has prompted a Presidential Emergency Declaration and more rain is on the way.

Read full story

VIDEO: The internet’s favorite toothless golden retriever: Jax and his iconic tongue

Jax the golden retriever has captivated the hearts of thousands with his story of triumph over adversity. After battling severe dental disease, Jax had to have all of his teeth removed at the tender age of one. Despite this, Jax has gone on to become a happy and healthy pup, and his story has inspired countless dog owners to trust their instincts when it comes to making the best healthcare decisions for their pet.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Violence erupts at storytelling event as protesters and supporters clash

On Saturday, Wadsworth Memorial Park just outside Akron played host to the ‘Rock-n-Roll Humanist Drag Queen Story Hour’ – a four-hour event that ended in chaos and two arrests as tensions boiled over between protesters and activists who had come to defend the show.

Read full story
60 comments

AI’s Growing Popularity: Reaching a Tipping Point

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT has caused a worldwide sensation since its release in November 2022. Its ability to answer questions and craft short essays based on prompts from humans has led to its growing popularity, with OpenAI’s website receiving more website traffic than Microsoft’s popular Bing search engine in the week up to February 28. This has raised questions about the traditional search-engine giants’ business models, as Microsoft seeks to incorporate AI chatbots into its search engine to address the growing demand for more complex answers. Meanwhile, researchers at Osaka University are using AI to reconstruct images from human brains, further highlighting the potential of AI in our lives.

Read full story

Trump’s Warning: Silicon valley bank’s collapse foreshadows a Great Depression

On Friday, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed, leading to a run on deposits and a take-over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The collapse has been blamed on the economic policies of President Joe Biden. Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the collapse of SVB, issuing a strongly worded warning against Biden and claiming that further financial calamities are on the horizon.

Read full story
1 comments

Megan and Harry to be ‘given the cold shoulder’ at The Kings Coronation, says family members

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step back from their Royal duties three years ago, tensions between the couple and the rest of the Royal Family have been high.

Read full story
2 comments

Hearts weep as grieving chihuahua sits alone in the washer After losing best friend

The bond between humans and animals is special and often lasts a lifetime. It can be especially difficult when a pet passes away, leaving its owners and siblings to grieve. Such is the case of one chihuahua, Leonidas, who was left alone for the first time after his best friend and “comfort dog,” Gracy, was euthanized.

Read full story

VIDEO: Owners 5 minute errand leaves cat heartbroken

The internet has recently been abuzz with a viral clip of a cat who can’t stand to be left alone for even a few minutes, providing a heartbreaking look into how cats may suffer from loneliness without their owners.

Read full story

Donald Trump to publish Princess Diana’s letter

Did Princess Diana write a letter to Donald Trump before her untimely demise? What secrets does the letter contain?. It is about to be revealed in the upcoming book Letters to Trump, which is set to be published on April 25. In this article, we will explore the mystery of the letters and what it could mean for the former president.

Read full story

AI can now read your mind and the details are unsettling

The idea of AI being able to read our minds is an interesting concept, but is it possible?. Recent research at Osaka University in Japan has provided some insight into the possibility. In a study conducted by Yu Takagi and Shinji Nishimoto, a deep learning model known as Stable Diffusion was used to reconstruct high resolution images from human brain activity gathered from MRI scans. The results of the study were striking; AI was able to interpret the images in people’s heads and create reconstructions that bore a remarkable resemblance.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump should be worried about E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, says civil rights lawyer

Former President Donald Trump should be paying close attention to the ongoing defamation lawsuit against him involving E. Jean Carroll, according to Charles F. Coleman Jr., a civil rights lawyer and former prosecutor.

Read full story

Today’s $45 million Powerball jackpot: Everything You Need to Know

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday 03/11/23 is an impressive $45 million. Will you be the lucky one to hit the big prize and become a millionaire? Read on to find out more about the Powerball lottery, the odds of winning the grand prize, and all the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time.

Read full story

Student sues school district when teacher physically assaults her for not reciting Pledge of Allegiance

In South Carolina, Marissa Barnwell, a 9th grade student, is filing a lawsuit against a teacher, principal, school district, and state education officials after she was allegedly accosted for not reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Read full story
1 comments

Daylight Saving Time could be disastrous for your kids

Daylight Saving Time can be a challenge for kids of all ages. To help make this transition a little easier for your kids, we spoke with a pediatric sleep medicine expert for some tips. Dr. Sonal Malhotra is an assistant professor of pulmonary and sleep medicine services at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and she explains that children tend to fall into three sleep categories depending on age.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The tragic loss of Robert Blake: An unsolved murder and a troubled life

The life of Robert Blake, the child actor who found fame in movies and television shows, was forever tarnished by the unsolved murder of his second wife. Blake passed away from heart disease in his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, at the age of 89.

Read full story

Opinion: The Royal Coronation: Harry and Meghan to outshine the King at his Big Day

The news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday May 6 has been met with mixed feelings the length and breadth of the country.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Joe Biden’s political pivot: The reality for republicans in 2024

As President Joe Biden shifts toward the center to prepare for an impending reelection bid, the Republican party must develop a policy agenda to outrank the President in 2024. History has shown us, time and time again, that the party that has the most creative and meaningful agenda will be the one who wins the election.

Read full story

Peter Navarro ordered to hand over hundreds of personal Trump-era emails

The use of private email accounts for official White House business has been a hot-button issue for years, and with the recent case of former Donald Trump aide Peter Navarro, it has come to the fore once again.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy