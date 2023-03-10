Opinion: Why the US debt limit could cause a national security risk

When the US Treasury hit its debt limit in January, it was a wake-up call for the nation.

Photo by Image credit to Reuters official Twitter

Not only does failure to raise the debt limit put the US in danger of defaulting on its obligations, but it also creates a national security risk.

Russian and Chinese Propaganda

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have both been waging a propaganda war to convince other countries that the US is engaging in a “purposeful, conscious US strategy to destabilize and make chaotic the situation in [Taiwan] and the world.” A refusal by Congress to raise the debt ceiling would only further this narrative, as it could sow doubt amongst our allies and partners in the reliability of the United States.

What is the US Debt Ceiling?

US Treasury bonds are IOUs to people who have lent the US money. Since the national debt hit its limit in January, the US Treasury has been taking extraordinary measures to cover these bond payments, but is quickly running out of options. If Congress doesn’t lift the debt ceiling, the US could default sometime between July and September, and possibly even sooner.

How Would Defaulting on US Debt Impact National Security?

Defaulting on debt payments to our allies would undermine their confidence in the US, making it harder for us to coordinate diplomatic and military efforts. It would also weaken our ability to use sanctions to freeze the assets of rogue states, as US sanctions are powerful due to the dominant position of the dollar in the global economy.

Defaulting on US debt could also weaken our ability to create more secure and resilient supply chains, as our allies and other like-minded countries would be less likely to invest in new value chains if they don’t trust the US to fulfill its commitments.

Conclusion

The US needs to raise the debt ceiling in order to ensure our national security. Any congressional delay in raising the limit plays directly into the hands of foreign actors, as it creates a perception of unreliability that could set back our diplomatic, economic, and military efforts. The responsible way to control growth in the national debt is by raising taxes and cutting spending in a process of budget negotiations based on good faith.

–

sources:

https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/what-happens-when-us-hits-its-debt-ceiling

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/03/09/opinions/debt-limit-national-security-lovely-russ

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/07/us/politics/debt-default-economy.html

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/politics/mccarthy-ukraine-debt-ceiling-january-6/index.html