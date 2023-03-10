Buckingham Palace Prepares For Harry and Meghan’s Coronation Attendance

Christopher Shanks

The Coronation of King Charles is an historic occasion, and one that could see the reunion of the Royal Family after a tumultuous few years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012Uo3_0lDq0hy100
Photo byImage credit to Breakfast Television's official Twitter

The Daily Mail can reveal that Buckingham Palace is making plans for Harry and Meghan to attend the event, and staff have been instructed to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their programme for May 6.

The Invitation

It is understood that the couple have formally accepted King Charles’s invitation, which was sent to them in California ‘by email’. Insiders caution that discussions are still ongoing around what events the couple would attend, where they would sit, what they would wear and their security.

Planning The Event

The fact that officials within the Master of the Household’s Department and Lord Chamberlain’s Office are anticipating their attendance suggests that the Sussexes could make an appearance, despite spending much of the last three years throwing brickbats at the monarchy as an institution as well as the rest of the Royal Family.

One source told the Mail last night: ‘Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning… the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything.

‘No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted – it could, of course, be just in case they do – but it’s clearly not a “no”. The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.’

What It Would Mean

An appearance at the first coronation of a British monarch for 70 years would certainly burnish the couple’s royal credentials. Their time as working royals and relationships with family members have formed the basis of their biggest media deals in the US so far.

The news that the couple have decided to start publicly calling their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is also being interpreted as another sign of their determination to retain an association with the monarchy, despite their relentless attacks on it.

Yesterday the Palace finally updated its website to include the ‘birthright’ titles of Harry and Meghan’s children. They are now featured as Prince Archie of Sussex, sixth in line to the throne, and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, who is seventh.

Harry And Meghan’s Return To The UK

It is likely that if the couple do fly to the UK, they will attend a minimal number of public events over the three-day celebratory weekend, which is focused around the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday. The Royal Family are expected to appear on the balcony back at Buckingham Palace afterwards.

The King has seen his grandson, who turns four on the day of his crowning, only a handful of times. He has met Lilibet, 21 months, just once at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Prince of Wales is angry about Harry’s behaviour, which has seen a series of high-profile media interviews to promote his tell-all memoir Spare. However, the prince would not stop his brother from attending, nor would he wish to spoil his father’s big day, sources say.

If the Sussexes do attend, it may be that the pair would not even be required to meet. Harry, 38, has been demanding an apology – or at least a full and frank conversation with his father and brother – if he were to attend.

The Possibility Of A Reunion

But the Mail revealed last week that Charles, 74, and William, 40, are in no mood to pander to his demands. Nevertheless, the King could yet hold out a further olive branch to his estranged son, but that would take a huge act of forgiveness from many family members present.

The Sussexes could use their visit to the UK to clear out their remaining belongings from Frogmore Cottage. They have been given notice to quit by the early summer.

With the wheels already in motion for Harry and Meghan’s attendance, the Coronation of King Charles promises to be an historic event for the Royal Family, with the potential for a reunion of the Royals in the coming days.


