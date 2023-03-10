The Tragic Kidnapping of 4 Black Americans in Mexico

Two of four Black Americans who were kidnapped while on a trip in Mexico have been safely transported over the Mexican border and are now receiving treatment in a medical clinic.

Photo by Image credit to Los Reporteros MX's official Twitter

One arrest has been made in the incident and the drug cartel spotlighted in the crime has turned over its members involved.

The Trip and Events Leading to the Kidnapping

LaTavia McGee, one of the four survivors, had planned the trip to get tummy tuck surgery. Reports say while driving through the city of Matamoros, Mexico, their rental car crashed and they were ambushed by gunmen. Two men were fatally shot but were dragged into a pickup truck with the remaining survivors and kept in a remote location for two days.

Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios said the four may have been mistaken for another group of people who a US official claimed to be Haitian drug smugglers.

The Gulf Cartel’s Apology

An anonymous source alleging to be part of the Gulf Cartel, known for handling business violently in the city, sent a letter to Tamaulipas state law enforcement claiming to turn over its members involved in the murder-kidnapping.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoros, the Mexican woman who died in the shooting and the four Americans and their families.

A photograph of five men face down on the pavement and bound accompanied the letter.

Survivors Transported to Valley Regional Medical Center

After being found in a wooden shack of the coast of Bagdad Beach, authorities say the survivors were transported to hospital treatment in southern Texas. According to the Brownsville Herald, they were escorted by the FBI to Valley Regional Medical Center. One of four, Eric Williams, suffered non life-threatening gun wounds to the leg. McGee suffered no injuries but was shaken by the incident.

The remains of the deceased are to returning to the US this week.

The ordeal of the four kidnapped Black Americans underscores the dangers of traveling abroad and the threat of drug cartels in Mexico. But the story also highlights the possibility of justice and retribution when those responsible are held accountable. The Gulf Cartel’s apology and surrender of involved members serve as a reminder that justice can be served, even when it seems impossible.

The horror of the kidnapping will remain with the four survivors and their families for years to come. But the courage, resilience, and determination they displayed in the face of such a violent ordeal is an example of the strength and power of the human spirit.

–

sources:

https://www.valleycentral.com/news/local-news/apology-letter-found-after-americans-killed-in-matamoros/

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/mar/5/4-americans-missing-feared-kidnapped-in-matamoros-/

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/drug-cartel-admits-kidnapping-4-204000820.html

https://thehill.com/homenews/ap/ap-top-headlines/mexican-gang-said-to-apologize-over-deaths-of-americans/