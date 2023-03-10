Gift Cards are being hijacked by scammers after being purchased as last-minute gifts

Gift cards are a popular last-minute present, but they are also a tool scammers use to exploit people.

Photo by Image credit to Marsha Collier's official Twitter

In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission reported that gift cards were the top payment method for scammers, resulting in a reported $148 million stolen from consumers.

This article will explain how gift card scams work, why scammers love gift cards, and offer tips for how to spot and avoid gift card scams.

How Gift Card Scams Work

Scammers will target display racks of gift cards, especially when the rack is out of sight from cashiers or pharmacy counters. They will then tamper with the packaging to take off any film strip, record the gift card and pin number, and then cover up their tampering. Some scammers have even used fake barcodes as a sticker covering up the gift card’s real barcode.

When a gift card is bought and put money on a compromised card, the scammer can spend or transfer the funds before you or your gift recipient can use it.

Why Do Scammers Love Gift Cards?

Gift cards are a quick and easy way for scammers to get cash, and they are also not as protected as other forms of payment. Banks must help you get money back from unauthorized transactions on your debit and credit cards, but this is not the same with gift cards because they’re not under a regulation called the Electronic Funds Transfer Act. They don’t have those protections.

If funds on your gift card have been fraudulently used, it’s not a guarantee that you will be able to get the money back from a retailer. Without a gift card receipt, it can be particularly hard to prove that you were a victim of fraud because the retailer may say, “Well, how do we know that you didn’t just spend it somewhere and tear up the receipt?”

Avoiding Gift Card Scams

Experts recommend avoiding buying the first gift card you see in the front of a store’s display rack, as scammer typically target these cards first. It’s also a good idea to buy gift cards that are under the watchful eye of a cashier.

You can also buy gift cards online from reputable retailers to avoid physical tampering, however, this will not guarantee you are fraud-free.

Alternatively, you can give money the old-fashioned way. “Take cash, put it in an envelope, and hand it to the person,” Levin said. “Or just buy them the gift.”

Tips For Protecting Yourself

When buying a gift card, make sure you physically check the card for tampering. Make sure you do not see any wrinkles or tears on the gift card and double-check that the pin code is not exposed.

Confirm the balance and hold on to the gift card receipt. Look at the gift card activation receipt and see if the number on the gift card matches the number on the receipt.

Once you have a gift card, use it right away. Don’t let it sit at the bottom of your purse or in a drawer for months on end, as this creates more opportunities for your gift card to get scammed.

If your gift card is eligible, consider registering the gift card and track the funds on it.

Finally, be wary of anyone saying they need you to pay for something via a gift card. Never give out the numbers on a gift card or send them a photo.

Final Thoughts

Gift cards can be a convenient and safe way to give gifts, however, there are risks for fraud. By being aware of how gift card scams work and taking steps to protect yourself, you can help ensure that your funds are safe.

