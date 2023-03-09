California Braces for More Storms and the Risk of Floods, Landslides, and Structural Damage

California is in the midst of a powerful storm system that is forecast to bring more rain and snow, and the potential for floods, landslides, and roof collapses.

Photo by Image credit to Hollywood Curry's Twitter

With a mild air mass and heavy rainfall, this storm system is particularly dangerous.

Atmospheric River Causes Warmer Storm

The storm comes courtesy of an “atmospheric river” of moisture from the Pacific that is “warmer” than most of the recent storms, meaning that rain is expected to come to higher elevations that have mostly seen snow this winter.

Snowpack Causes Flooding and Structural Damage

The snowpack will absorb much of the rain, but the shallower snowpack below about 5,500 feet will pose the greatest flood concerns. Of greater concern is the chance for structure collapses from the weight of the new rain and snow on top of already snow-loaded roofs.

Climate scientist Daniel Swain noted that “structural damage from increasing snow loading (from rain atop snow) could end up causing more problems than the flooding with this Friday storm.” Swain also cautioned that throughout Northern California, this storm will bring an increase in slope failures – mudslides, landslides, and debris flows – since soils are already saturated.

Preparation Tips

In preparation for this storm, it is important to take preventative measures to protect your home and family. Homeowners should inspect their roofs for any potential weak points and make sure they are properly secured ahead of the storm. It is also a good idea to clear rain gutters and downspouts of debris that can cause flooding.

If you live in a flood-prone area, make sure you have sandbags or other flood barriers on hand to protect your home. You should also make sure you have emergency supplies such as flashlights, a first aid kit, and a battery operated radio with fresh batteries. And if you are in an area prone to landslides, make sure you have an evacuation plan in place.

Stay Informed and Stay Safe

It is important to stay informed about the latest weather conditions and forecasts. Make sure to check your local news for the latest on the storm and be prepared for any potential danger.

By taking the necessary precautions, you can minimize the risk of damage caused by this storm. Make sure to protect your home and family, and stay safe during this powerful storm system.

–

sources:

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/09/weather/california-atmospheric-river-flood-thursday/index.html

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/08/weather/california-atmospheric-river-flood-wednesday/index.html

https://www.sacbee.com/news/weather-news/article272897260.html