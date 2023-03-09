MrBeast’s Secret Plan: Taking over retailers one shelve at a time

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, the biggest YouTuber in the world, asked his fans to do him a favor: patrol their local big box retailers to make sure his new Feastables chocolate bars weren’t a huge mess.

Photo by Image credit to Morning Brew's Twitter

The response was overwhelming, with both fans and critics alike engaging in an online debate about the implications of this unique brand activation tactic.

MrBeast Launches a New Chocolate Bar Brand

MrBeast launched the Feastables brand in early 2022. The chocolate bars are marketed as being “sustainably sourced”, with a carbon-neutral checkout process via TerraCycle, as well as cash donations to alleviate food insecurity in the United States. Fans and critics alike have engaged in debates about the ethical implications of the brand, with some praising the apparent philanthropy, and others critiquing it for being emotionally manipulative and not addressing the underlying systemic issues.

Fans Turn to Cleanup Duty

In response to MrBeast’s call to action, fans immediately began cleaning up the Feastables displays at Walmart and other retailers. Many posted pictures of themselves being “strangely” helpful, and some even bought the chocolate sea salt bar to show their support. Other fans rushed to compliment MrBeast on his savvy business move, noting that creator brands will likely dominate shelf space in the coming decade.

Critics Threaten a Counter Attack

However, the backlash to MrBeast’s call to action was swift. Anti-Beasters began threatening to go out of their way to mess up the Feastables displays, mocking the rich YouTuber for asking fans to work for him for free. Some even joked about catching vandalists and tying them up Batman-style, while others simply felt a sense of resignation in the face of such brazen late capitalism cringe.

The True Power of the MrBeast Brand

What we are seeing is the true power of the MrBeast brand. Despite the ethical debates and controversies surrounding his work, MrBeast is able to create an almost gravitational pull that no one can resist engaging in. From giving a thousand people cataract surgery to fix their eyesight to now mobilizing fans to clean up his chocolate bar displays, MrBeast’s influence and reach is undeniable.

Conclusion

The MrBeast brand is one of the most powerful forces on the internet today. Whether it’s through his philanthropic work or his clever marketing tactics, MrBeast’s influence is undeniable. His ability to engage fans in his campaigns and create a sense of community and loyalty is unparalleled, and his impact on the consumer landscape is undeniable.

