How Harry and Meghan are making history with the christening of new Princess Lilibet Diana in the US

Christopher Shanks

The christening of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, marks a new era of royalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkam7_0lCu1X7r00
Photo byImage credit to Dee's official Twitter

After fleeing their home in 2020 to the US, the couple have embraced the concept of monarchy, while also rejecting the stifling tradition and embarrassing privilege associated with it.

The Royal Family and the Concept of Monarchy

The idea of monarchy is one that has been around for centuries, with many countries across the world having their own version of a monarch. The British Royal Family is one of the oldest and most established, with a deep history and culture.

The concept of monarchy has been one of privilege and power, with the monarchy itself representing a symbol of national identity and pride. However, in recent years the concept of monarchy has come under increased scrutiny and criticism, with many believing that it is an outdated and unjust system that serves only to benefit those at the top.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been vocal in their criticism of the British Royal Family, citing its racism and lack of support for their family. This criticism has been met with both support and criticism from people around the world, with many believing that the Royal Family should be more open and inclusive to all.

The Christening and the New Era of Royalty

The christening of Lilibet Diana marks a new era for the Royal Family, and for Harry and Meghan. While the couple have been vocal in their criticism of the Royal Family, their decision to give their daughter a royal name demonstrates that they still have a connection to the monarchy and its traditions.

The name Lilibet is a reference to Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan’s grandmother and the current head of the Royal Family. The name is a pet name that was used by Queen Elizabeth’s late husband Prince Philip, and it is thought that Harry and Meghan chose the name as a way to honor her.

The name Diana is also significant, in that it is a reference to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. It is thought that the couple wished to honor her memory by giving their daughter her name.

This christening marks an important moment in the history of the Royal Family, and a new era for Harry and Meghan. With their daughter’s christening, the couple have demonstrated their commitment to the monarchy and its traditions, while also celebrating their own independence and freedom.

The Significance of the Christening

The christening of Lilibet Diana marks an important moment in the history of the Royal Family and of Harry and Meghan. By giving their daughter a royal name, the couple have demonstrated their commitment to the monarchy, while also asserting their own independence and freedom.

The christening of Lilibet Diana also signifies a shift in the public perception of the Royal Family. While the Royal Family has long been seen as a symbol of privilege and power, this christening marks a move towards a more modern, inclusive and accepting monarchy.

The christening of Lilibet Diana is also a reminder of the importance of family and tradition. By honoring their late parents, Harry and Meghan have shown that family is at the heart of the monarchy and that, despite the criticism they have faced, they still have a deep respect for its traditions.

