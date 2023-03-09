Louisville, KY

Louisville Metro Police Department’s pattern of discrimination against Black Citizens uncovered

Christopher Shanks

For years, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has had a history of unconstitutional behavior, including the use of excessive force and the unlawful discrimination against people of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8mJf_0lCmkJwl00
Photo byImage credit to BBC News (World) official Twitter

Now, after a federal investigation, the LMPD and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro government have been found to be in violation of numerous constitutional rights. In the aftermath of the death of Breonna Taylor, the LMPD has committed to reforming and improving their operations, with Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel taking the lead.

What the Federal Investigation Found

The federal investigation, conducted by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, found the LMPD and Louisville Metro government to be in violation of multiple constitutional rights. Police were found to routinely use excessive force, conduct searches based on invalid warrants, and unlawfully discriminate against Black people in enforcement activities. Police were also found to violate the rights of those engaged in protected speech, and some officers were found to use racial slurs about Black citizens.

The findings of the investigation were similar to others conducted in cities across the country, such as Ferguson, MO after the death of Michael Brown in 2014. Now the city of Louisville has reached an agreement in principle to resolve the constitutional violations found by federal investigators.

What Led to the Federal Investigation

The federal investigation was conducted in the aftermath of the botched police raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. Four Louisville officers were federally charged in August in connection with Taylor’s death, and the DOJ’s pattern-and-practice investigation looked at broader, systemic issues in the police department.

One LMPD leader said that Breonna Taylor was a symptom of problems that had been occurring for years, noting that police officers’ actions “do not happen in a vacuum” and that the city’s segregation, poverty, and violence all affected policing in the racially segregated city. The police department, which is 81% white, was charged with patrolling neighborhoods that were predominately Black.

A department document said the extremist Three Percenters group “believe law enforcement has been handcuffed by politics and want to help us do what they think is right,” and adopted the Three Percenters’ description of themselves as “patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms, and their liberty.”

What Comes Next

Mayor Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police interim Chief Gwinn-Villaroel have committed to taking action to reform and improve how their police department operates. Gwinn-Villaroel has stated that they are committed to working “collaboratively and earnestly with all necessary parties” to find solutions.

Kentucky state Rep. Keturah Herron, a Democrat who pushed for Breonna’s Law, which restricts the use of no-knock warrants in the state said a review of Louisville police practices was a long time coming. Herron noted that the LMPD’s terrorizing of the Black community, as well as its disrespect for those they are sworn to protect, has eroded community trust and undermined public safety.

It remains to be seen if the LMPD will take the necessary steps to reform and improve their operations, but the federal investigation’s findings have put them on the right path. While the LMPD has not been given the necessary support and resources to do their jobs effectively and lawfully in the past, with the right leadership, they can begin to rebuild the trust of the Louisville community and ensure that all citizens are protected by the law.

sources:

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/08/politics/louisville-pattern-and-practice-investigation-justice-department/index.html

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-finds-civil-rights-violations-louisville-metro-police-department-and

https://www.wlky.com/article/lmpd-louisville-violated-civil-rights-us-justice-department/43248045

https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2023/03/08/louisville-police-doj-investigation-merrick-garland-presser-sot-vpx.cnn

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/video/doj-reveals-findings-investigation-louisville-metro-police-department-97712396

