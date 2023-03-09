Women’s retirement security is at risk - and marriage won’t help, study shows

Women have made tremendous strides in the workforce and in their education over the last 50 years, yet the retirement security that comes with marriage is no longer a guarantee.

While married women have still made progress compared to those born in the 1930s, the wealth gap between single and married women has narrowed. The Great Recession has had a significant impact on the retirement security of married women, and the gender wage gap continues to be a barrier for many.

The Progress of Women’s Retirement Security

The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College conducted a study to examine the progress of women’s retirement security. It found that women who have spent the majority of their adult life single — whether due to divorce or never marrying — are now generally as well prepared for retirement as married heterosexual couples. This finding is due, in large part, to the strides women have made in the labor market, including their increased likelihood to obtain a college degree and have careers.

The implementation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 is a prime example of this progress for women. This law mandated gender equity in educational programs and activities that received federal financial assistance, and its effects were felt in women’s sports and across college campuses. The share of baby boomer women born in the early 1960s who hold a college degree is a staggering 33%, compared to 15% among females born in the 1930s.

The Decline of Retirement Security for Married Women

The increased parity in retirement security between single and married women is partially due to a decline in security among married women. This decline can be attributed to the stagnation of men’s careers, with the Great Recession hitting them harder than their female counterparts. For couples in their prime working years, high unemployment and slow wage growth affected their ability to save for retirement.

The amount of wealth held at age 59-60 by a typical married woman’ household has decreased from $579,000 for those born in the 1930s to $446,000. For single women, it has increased from $227,000 to $290,000. Although the gap between these numbers is still significant, the researchers translated this wealth into an income-replacement rate for single and married women. This rate is the share of earnings from their working years that is covered by Social Security and their savings.

The income-replacement rate for married women who have spent their adult life mostly married is 35%, down from 44% among those born in the 1930s. For single women, the rate is 33%. This shows that the retirement security of single women has improved significantly, even if the gap between them and married women is still wide.

Retirement Confidence among Women

A study from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies found that only one in five women feels “very confident” about being able to retire comfortably. More than half of women say that they have too much debt or not enough income to save much, and four in ten expect to retire after age 70 or not at all.

The gender wage gap continues to be a barrier for many women. In 2022, women earned an average of 82% of what men earned, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.

The retirement security gains made by single women may not continue if no structural changes are made. Laura Quinby, one of the researchers for the Boston College study, said, “A lot of the gains that women made have largely played out. Absent any structural change, I think we won’t see the gains we have in the past.”

Marriage is no longer a guarantee of retirement security for women, and the gender wage gap continues to be a major obstacle for many women. The progress made by single women has been significant, but the gap between them and married women is still substantial. If no changes are made, the retirement security of single women may not continue to improve.

