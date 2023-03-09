Flood threat looms for US as new storms bring renewed worry

Christopher Shanks

Residents of California are bracing for a major flood threat as yet another major storm is forecast to hit the state, bringing with it heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTvWR_0lCSfTcw00
Photo byImage credit to World News 24's official Twitter

With many areas of the state still dealing with the aftermath of frequent rounds of heavy snow this winter, this latest storm could create a major disaster.

What is an Atmospheric River?

Atmospheric rivers are ribbons of water vapor that extend thousands of miles from the tropics to the western U.S. At 250 to 375 miles wide, they provide the fuel for massive rain and snowstorms that can cause flooding along the West Coast.

In general, atmospheric rivers pick up water vapor from the warm, moist air of tropical regions and then drop the water over land in cooler regions as rain or snow. The National Weather Service said the latest Pacific storm is expected to arrive in California on Thursday and into Friday and Saturday, and it will be associated with a moderately strong atmospheric river.

Flood Threats

Heavy rainfall and a mild air mass could cause rapid snowmelt in areas that have received several feet of snow, the weather service said. Although the deepest snowpack will absorb much of the rain, the shallower snowpack below about 5,500 feet will pose the greatest flood concerns, the weather service added.

AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, “People and businesses are already cleaning up from previous storms, meaning that the latest storm has the potential to become a disaster upon previous disasters, further compounding any impacts.”

In addition, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said that throughout Northern California, this storm will probably bring a significant increase in slope failures – mudslides, landslides and debris flows – because soils are now saturated.

Keep Your Family and Home Safe

If you live in a flood-prone area or near rivers and streams, now would be a good time to prepare and have an evacuation plan in place in the event high water becomes a threat to your safety. People living near rivers and streams should closely monitor water levels and be ready to move to higher ground if the threat of flooding becomes imminent.

Above 7,000 feet or so, several new feet of snow will pile up over the northern and central Sierra Nevada and could cause road closures at pass level along Interstate 80, AccuWeather said.

Swain added that although there will be some flood risk associated with this warm and wet storm, he is more concerned about the risk of additional warm atmospheric rivers in mid March. “If we get successive warm atmospheric rivers, that’s when big problems would begin,” he said.

With California residents already dealing with the aftermath of several storms this winter, the latest storm has the potential to create a major disaster. It is imperative that those living in flood-prone areas take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their family and home.

Sources:

https://www.foxweather.com/weather-news/atmospheric-river-aim-snow-weary-california-this-week

https://nypost.com/2023/03/08/another-atmospheric-river-takes-aim-at-snow-weary-california/

https://news.yahoo.com/yet-another-atmospheric-river-takes-145300894.html

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-01-07/california-weather-cyclones-rain-flood-risk-california

https://www.capradio.org/articles/2023/01/08/storm-updates-atmospheric-river-set-to-hit-sacramento-valley-wednesday-brining-strong-wind-and-rain/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# weather# storm# snowstorm# weather alert# rainstorm

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for all trending culture content.

N/A
4K followers

More from Christopher Shanks

A behind-the-scenes look at Prince William’s mischievous behavior: The royal brothers’ relationship in focus

A newly released video of 3-year-old Prince William’s mischievous behavior during a 1985 photo session with his parents and younger brother, Prince Harry, has gained viral traction after fans shared it on TikTok.

Read full story

Sudden unexpected infant losses among black families due to pandemic

The past year has seen a dramatic rise in the number of infant losses in the United States, with a particular increase in sudden, unexpected infant death (SUID) among Black families.

Read full story

Mike Pence’s homophobic joke against Pete Buttigieg sparks outrage from White House

Chasten Buttigieg, the spouse of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, repudiated former Vice President Mike Pence for his “attempted joke” regarding the secretary taking “maternity leave” after the couple adopted infant twins.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The tragic loss of Bud Grant: The iconic NFL legend and hall of fame coach

The NFL community is in mourning after the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant. The 95-year-old coach was remembered for his iconic leadership, which led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances in his tenure.

Read full story

Gwyneth Paltrow get ready: Meghan Markle is reportedly bringing back her wellness blog The Tig

It’s no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had their share of financial difficulties in recent years, but it looks like Meghan Markle is about to turn things around.

Read full story
California State

California storms bring floods, evacuations and more rain

California is in the midst of an unprecedented storm season, with flooding, breached levees and evacuations occurring in many areas. The atmospheric river bringing the heavy rain has prompted a Presidential Emergency Declaration and more rain is on the way.

Read full story

VIDEO: The internet’s favorite toothless golden retriever: Jax and his iconic tongue

Jax the golden retriever has captivated the hearts of thousands with his story of triumph over adversity. After battling severe dental disease, Jax had to have all of his teeth removed at the tender age of one. Despite this, Jax has gone on to become a happy and healthy pup, and his story has inspired countless dog owners to trust their instincts when it comes to making the best healthcare decisions for their pet.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Violence erupts at storytelling event as protesters and supporters clash

On Saturday, Wadsworth Memorial Park just outside Akron played host to the ‘Rock-n-Roll Humanist Drag Queen Story Hour’ – a four-hour event that ended in chaos and two arrests as tensions boiled over between protesters and activists who had come to defend the show.

Read full story
60 comments

AI’s Growing Popularity: Reaching a Tipping Point

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT has caused a worldwide sensation since its release in November 2022. Its ability to answer questions and craft short essays based on prompts from humans has led to its growing popularity, with OpenAI’s website receiving more website traffic than Microsoft’s popular Bing search engine in the week up to February 28. This has raised questions about the traditional search-engine giants’ business models, as Microsoft seeks to incorporate AI chatbots into its search engine to address the growing demand for more complex answers. Meanwhile, researchers at Osaka University are using AI to reconstruct images from human brains, further highlighting the potential of AI in our lives.

Read full story

Trump’s Warning: Silicon valley bank’s collapse foreshadows a Great Depression

On Friday, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed, leading to a run on deposits and a take-over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The collapse has been blamed on the economic policies of President Joe Biden. Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the collapse of SVB, issuing a strongly worded warning against Biden and claiming that further financial calamities are on the horizon.

Read full story
1 comments

Megan and Harry to be ‘given the cold shoulder’ at The Kings Coronation, says family members

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step back from their Royal duties three years ago, tensions between the couple and the rest of the Royal Family have been high.

Read full story
2 comments

Hearts weep as grieving chihuahua sits alone in the washer After losing best friend

The bond between humans and animals is special and often lasts a lifetime. It can be especially difficult when a pet passes away, leaving its owners and siblings to grieve. Such is the case of one chihuahua, Leonidas, who was left alone for the first time after his best friend and “comfort dog,” Gracy, was euthanized.

Read full story

VIDEO: Owners 5 minute errand leaves cat heartbroken

The internet has recently been abuzz with a viral clip of a cat who can’t stand to be left alone for even a few minutes, providing a heartbreaking look into how cats may suffer from loneliness without their owners.

Read full story

Donald Trump to publish Princess Diana’s letter

Did Princess Diana write a letter to Donald Trump before her untimely demise? What secrets does the letter contain?. It is about to be revealed in the upcoming book Letters to Trump, which is set to be published on April 25. In this article, we will explore the mystery of the letters and what it could mean for the former president.

Read full story

AI can now read your mind and the details are unsettling

The idea of AI being able to read our minds is an interesting concept, but is it possible?. Recent research at Osaka University in Japan has provided some insight into the possibility. In a study conducted by Yu Takagi and Shinji Nishimoto, a deep learning model known as Stable Diffusion was used to reconstruct high resolution images from human brain activity gathered from MRI scans. The results of the study were striking; AI was able to interpret the images in people’s heads and create reconstructions that bore a remarkable resemblance.

Read full story
1 comments

Trump should be worried about E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, says civil rights lawyer

Former President Donald Trump should be paying close attention to the ongoing defamation lawsuit against him involving E. Jean Carroll, according to Charles F. Coleman Jr., a civil rights lawyer and former prosecutor.

Read full story

Today’s $45 million Powerball jackpot: Everything You Need to Know

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday 03/11/23 is an impressive $45 million. Will you be the lucky one to hit the big prize and become a millionaire? Read on to find out more about the Powerball lottery, the odds of winning the grand prize, and all the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time.

Read full story

Student sues school district when teacher physically assaults her for not reciting Pledge of Allegiance

In South Carolina, Marissa Barnwell, a 9th grade student, is filing a lawsuit against a teacher, principal, school district, and state education officials after she was allegedly accosted for not reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Read full story
1 comments

Daylight Saving Time could be disastrous for your kids

Daylight Saving Time can be a challenge for kids of all ages. To help make this transition a little easier for your kids, we spoke with a pediatric sleep medicine expert for some tips. Dr. Sonal Malhotra is an assistant professor of pulmonary and sleep medicine services at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and she explains that children tend to fall into three sleep categories depending on age.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The tragic loss of Robert Blake: An unsolved murder and a troubled life

The life of Robert Blake, the child actor who found fame in movies and television shows, was forever tarnished by the unsolved murder of his second wife. Blake passed away from heart disease in his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, at the age of 89.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy