Flood threat looms for US as new storms bring renewed worry

Residents of California are bracing for a major flood threat as yet another major storm is forecast to hit the state, bringing with it heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

With many areas of the state still dealing with the aftermath of frequent rounds of heavy snow this winter, this latest storm could create a major disaster.

What is an Atmospheric River?

Atmospheric rivers are ribbons of water vapor that extend thousands of miles from the tropics to the western U.S. At 250 to 375 miles wide, they provide the fuel for massive rain and snowstorms that can cause flooding along the West Coast.

In general, atmospheric rivers pick up water vapor from the warm, moist air of tropical regions and then drop the water over land in cooler regions as rain or snow. The National Weather Service said the latest Pacific storm is expected to arrive in California on Thursday and into Friday and Saturday, and it will be associated with a moderately strong atmospheric river.

Flood Threats

Heavy rainfall and a mild air mass could cause rapid snowmelt in areas that have received several feet of snow, the weather service said. Although the deepest snowpack will absorb much of the rain, the shallower snowpack below about 5,500 feet will pose the greatest flood concerns, the weather service added.

AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, “People and businesses are already cleaning up from previous storms, meaning that the latest storm has the potential to become a disaster upon previous disasters, further compounding any impacts.”

In addition, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said that throughout Northern California, this storm will probably bring a significant increase in slope failures – mudslides, landslides and debris flows – because soils are now saturated.

Keep Your Family and Home Safe

If you live in a flood-prone area or near rivers and streams, now would be a good time to prepare and have an evacuation plan in place in the event high water becomes a threat to your safety. People living near rivers and streams should closely monitor water levels and be ready to move to higher ground if the threat of flooding becomes imminent.

Above 7,000 feet or so, several new feet of snow will pile up over the northern and central Sierra Nevada and could cause road closures at pass level along Interstate 80, AccuWeather said.

Swain added that although there will be some flood risk associated with this warm and wet storm, he is more concerned about the risk of additional warm atmospheric rivers in mid March. “If we get successive warm atmospheric rivers, that’s when big problems would begin,” he said.

With California residents already dealing with the aftermath of several storms this winter, the latest storm has the potential to create a major disaster. It is imperative that those living in flood-prone areas take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their family and home.

