Opinion: The dark truth of McCarthy and Tucker Carlson: What they don’t want you to know

The events of January 6th, have become infamous.

The violent insurrection on the Capitol Building shocked the nation and left many of those who were there, including myself, in shock and disbelief.

While we are still trying to process what happened that day, there are those who are determined to weaponize the events of that day to further their own political ambitions.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is one such person, and his decision to give exclusive footage of the attack to Fox News conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson is a clear indication of his willingness to do whatever it takes to maintain power.

Tucker Carlson’s History of Misinformation

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News host and conspiracy theorist, has built a career on spreading false information and manipulating facts to fit his narrative.

Even his own legal team has acknowledged that Carlson does not recite “actual facts” on the topics he discusses on air. As if this weren’t enough, legal filings made public on Tuesday as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ 1.6 billion dollar defamation lawsuit against Fox News, expose Carlson as a fraud.

In one private text message sent two days before the January 6th attack, Carlson said, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait. I hate him passionately.”

McCarthy’s Selective Transparency

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to hand over footage of restricted areas of the Capitol to Tucker Carlson is a damning reflection of just how extreme — or how opportunistic — the House speaker truly is. McCarthy said that he chose to do this because he “promised”. He told the New York Times that he wanted to give the footage to Carlson because he wanted to “let everybody make their own judgment”.

However, McCarthy’s actions have been anything but transparent. After the attack, McCarthy acknowledged the role that former President Donald Trump played in inciting the violence. Yet mere days later, he chose political expediency over principle and voted against investigating what happened.

McCarthy has also defended Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen and he has allowed extreme members of his party, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, to remain in positions of power.

McCarthy’s Unacceptable Dealings

The decision to release the January 6th footage to Tucker Carlson in the first place was the result of a backroom promise McCarthy made to Rep. Matt Gaetz — a decision that will have lasting consequences for survivors of the insurrection, like myself and our entire nation. The fact that McCarthy chose to weaponize one of the darkest days in the history of our Capitol to score political points with Carlson and his audience exposes who the House speaker really is: a MAGA extremist determined to cling to power at all costs.

It is unacceptable for McCarthy to continue to manipulate the truth and to use the events of January 6th for his own political gain. If McCarthy were truly interested in transparency, he would release all the footage to all news outlets or continue the critical work of the January 6th committee.

–

