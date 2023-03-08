Is Tom Brady coming back to the NFL?

Tom Brady is a name that is known throughout the world.

Photo by Image credit to SportsCenter's official Twitter

He is one of the most successful NFL quarterbacks of all time, having won seven Super Bowl championships. Recently, rumors have been swirling that the seven-time Super Bowl champion might be returning to football yet again. But is it true?

Brady’s Response

When asked about the rumors, Brady had a clear response. On Twitter he wrote: “Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter.” It turns out that Brady did, in fact, adopt not just one, but two cats for his daughter, Vivian, from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Brady’s Schedule

With his new furry friends, in addition to being a motorsport sponsor and a movie producer, Brady’s schedule appears to be full. Furthermore, Brady said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast that he was using the 2023 offseason to spend time with his family, even as the dropoff from a season was difficult.

Rumors at the NFL Combine

The rumors were sparked at the NFL combine, which was held this past weekend. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared Rich Eisen’s report that “Folks are saying keep an eye” on the Miami Dolphins as a team that Brady would return with. The former quarterback has also been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, who are seeking a replacement for Derek Carr.

Brady’s Retirement

Brady announced his retirement in February after finishing 8-9 and being knocked out of the wild-card round of the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys. He first retired exactly a year prior, but came back for his 23rd season.

Conclusion

There is no clear answer as to whether or not Tom Brady is coming back to the NFL. While the rumors have been swirling, Brady himself has been silent on the topic, leaving the question of his return unanswered.

–

Sources:

https://www.boston.com/sports/new-england-patriots/2023/03/06/tom-brady-unretire-retirement-rich-eisen-dolphins-2023/

https://www.marca.com/en/nfl/miami-dolphins/2023/03/07/64078d7eca4741852a8b45ba.html