Prince Harry reveals ongoing substance use

When it comes to mental health, Prince Harry is not the best spokesperson.

His recent comments on the benefits of using illegal drugs have caused a wave of criticism, as it is irresponsible and can have disastrous effects on users. With his privileged upbringing and lack of understanding of the effects of drugs on people in different circumstances, Prince Harry is not a great example of the effects of self-medicating with mind-altering substances.

The Dangers of Substances

Prince Harry may not be aware of the serious damage that drugs can wreak on users. Many mental health hospital wards see the effects of drug use on a regular basis, and it is not a pretty picture. Harry has adopted this course of action for his own reasons, but he does not seem to realize the disastrous effect drugs can have on people in different circumstances.

His own experiences with drug use are limited by his wealth, fame and privilege, and he cannot possibly guess the extent of damage drugs can cause. Looking at the outcomes of his life, he has left his home country, broken off relations with members of his family, seems distanced from his friends back home and no longer has an Army career. This does not make for a good advertisement for any drug.

Self-Medication with Mind-Altering Substances

Speaking objectively, from a distance, Harry does not look like a great advert for marijuana, cocaine or any other mind-altering substance. If he has not had his mental health problems exacerbated by drug use, then he can count himself extremely fortunate. His experiences are categorized as N=1, meaning the number of people involved in his experiment is one, himself.

This is the least relevant and most potentially misleading kind of evidence. It is contradicted by experiences that psychiatrists have all the time, such as having to detain psychotic cannabis users under the Mental Health Act. Regular use of marijuana can double the risk of developing schizophrenia or experiencing a psychotic episode, and it is associated with personality and behavioural change, social withdrawal, dropping out of school or university, lower income, and an increased propensity to suicide.

Ayahuasca, a mind-altering drink made from plants found in the Amazon rainforest, is also not a good thing to promote. It can cause paranoia and panic attacks which can do lasting mental damage, as well as unpleasant physical side effects such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

Prince Harry’s Dangerous Influence

Prince Harry’s reckless words are irresponsible and dangerous. With his narrow experience of life, he cannot begin to guess what disastrous effect drugs can have on people in different circumstances. He has forfeited any right he might have had to be seen as a credible representative for mental health charities and is instead promoting quack therapies.

His vacuous, self-satisfied waffle only goes to show how sheltered his life is and how out of touch he is with the reality of people’s lives. He needs to realize that his privileged experiences are completely insulated from everyone else’s reality and that his words can cause immense harm to people he will never understand.

