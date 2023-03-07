Shocking incident of man who tried to harm flight attendant with spoon mid-flight

Unruly passenger behavior has become an increasingly common issue on flights around the country, with one Massachusetts man recently being arrested for attempting to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was taken into custody at Boston Logan International Airport last Monday, and is being held pending a hearing set for this Thursday.

The incident occurred during a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston, when a flight attendant noticed an alarm indicating that a door in the plane had been disarmed. A subsequent inspection revealed that the door’s locking handle had been pushed out of the fully locked position and an emergency slide arming lever had been disarmed.

When the flight attendant approached Torres to inquire about the door, Torres allegedly got out of his seat, mouthing something before thrusting towards the flight attendant in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon. Torres was subsequently tackled by other passengers and taken into custody after the flight landed.

Torres reportedly told investigators that he had broken the spoon in half in the airplane bathroom to use as a weapon, and that he had tried to open the emergency door with the intention of jumping out of the plane. He also said that he was trying to defend himself and was attempting to stab the flight attendant because he believed the crew was trying to kill him.

United Airlines has since banned Torres from flying on future flights. A statement from the airline read, “We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying on United pending an investigation. We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

The incident is among many travel disruptions that have occurred in recent days, including bird strikes, aircraft striking each other on the ground, and episodes of severe turbulence. Airlines and law enforcement agencies are becoming increasingly vigilant in their efforts to crack down on unruly passenger behavior, and are reminding passengers to be mindful of their actions while on board.

