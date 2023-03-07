The US Rent Affordability Crisis: How minimum wage workers are being left behind

The disparity between wages and housing costs has been a major issue in the US for years.

Photo by Image credit to Randi McCallian's official Twitter

The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s (NLIHC) 2021 “Out of Reach” report shows that full-time workers making minimum wage can’t afford a one-bedroom rental in any state without spending more than the recommended 30 percent of their income.

The report indicates that workers would need to make an hourly wage rate of $25.82 for a modest two bedroom rental without spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing. This is more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Even in states that have higher-than-federal minimum wages, these wages are still not enough to cover a one-bedroom rental, with the NLIHC stating that “no local minimum wages are sufficient to afford a one-bedroom rental home at the fair market rent with a 40-hour workweek”.

With the minimum wage not keeping up with inflation or productivity growth, the rent affordability crisis is only getting worse. This crisis is compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, with NLIHC President and CEO Diane Yentel stating that “the lack of affordable homes for the lowest-income people is one of our country’s most urgent and solvable challenges, during and after COVID-19; we lack only the political will to fund the solutions at the scale necessary. It’s time for Congress to act”.

The Impact of the Rent Affordability Crisis

The rent affordability crisis has far-reaching impacts for minimum wage workers and their families, with the NLIHC report showing that workers need to log 96-hour workweeks for 52 weeks per year to afford a two-bedroom apartment or rental home. This is equivalent to about two-and-a-half full-time jobs, with the overwhelming majority of minimum wage workers not able to cover a two-bedroom rental even with a dual income.

The impacts of the rent affordability crisis are not limited to the individuals and families affected, with the burden of the crisis being felt at a national level. The crisis has been linked to a range of social issues, including poverty, homelessness, poor health, and educational disparities. The crisis has also been linked to a range of economic issues, with the NLIHC report noting that the lack of affordable housing is a major factor in the growth of income inequality and economic stagnation.

The Solutions to the Rent Affordability Crisis

The rent affordability crisis is a complex issue, with no single solution to the problem. It will take a range of measures to solve the crisis, including investment in affordable housing programs and increases in the federal minimum wage.

In terms of investment in affordable housing programs, these investments can help to increase the supply of affordable housing, thus helping to reduce the price of rental homes for minimum wage workers. These investments can also help to reduce the burden of rental costs for low-income tenants, with the NLIHC noting that “investments in housing subsidies, particularly for extremely low-income households, are effective at reducing housing cost burdens and improving housing stability”.

In terms of increasing the federal minimum wage, this can help to reduce the gap between wages and rental costs, with the NLIHC noting that “minimum wage increases have a positive effect on the housing outcomes of extremely low-income households”. This is especially true in areas with higher-than-federal minimum wages, with the NLIHC noting that “minimum wage increases in these areas can have a larger impact on the housing outcomes of extremely low-income households than in areas with lower minimum wages”.

Conclusion

The rent affordability crisis is a major issue in the US, with the NLIHC’s 2021 “Out of Reach” report showing that full-time workers making minimum wage can’t afford a one-bedroom rental in any state without spending more than the recommended 30 percent of their income. The crisis has far-reaching impacts, both at the individual and national level, with the crisis being linked to a range of social and economic issues. It will take a range of measures to solve the crisis, including investment in affordable housing programs and increases in the federal minimum wage.

–

https://www.novoco.com/notes-from-novogradac/rental-rates-put-housing-out-reach-full-time-minimum-wage-workers-united-states

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/articles/2021-07-14/housing-isnt-affordable-for-minimum-wage-workers-anywhere-in-the-us

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/17/how-many-hours-minimum-wage-earners-need-to-work-to-afford-rent.html