Winter weather alerts across the US: What you need to know to keep safe

This winter has been a wild ride for many parts of the United States, and the West Coast is no exception.

A series of snowstorms have created heavy snowfall in the mountains of California and beyond, with some areas seeing as much as 47 feet of snow so far this season. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in several counties due to the extreme storms, while the San Bernardino National Forest closed its gates until mid-March.

As the storm moves eastward, snow and rain are expected to affect many areas of the Midwest and Great Lakes, while the southern Plains are under red flag warnings due to gusty winds and dry conditions. With this in mind, now is the perfect time to review what is happening across the U.S. and what people should be aware of.

Snow and Rain in the West

The winter weather alerts in the western U.S. remain in place as snow continues to hit the region. Specifically, the Central Sierra forecast has an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow expected to fall throughout the day on Sunday. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, California, has already recorded 563 inches, or almost 47 feet of snow, this season.

The extreme storms brought significant snowfall to Southern California last week, leading to California Governor Gavin Newsom declaring a state of emergency in over a dozen counties. As a result, the San Bernardino National Forest is closed until March 16, due to the “extreme public safety threat.”

Snow and Rain in the Midwest

As the storm moves eastward, several inches of snow are possible in cities like Minneapolis, Green Bay, and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Des Moines, Chicago, and Detroit are expected to experience rain from this storm. The storm is then expected to weaken and move toward the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, leading to precipitation in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and possibly southern New York.

Red Flag Warnings in the Southern Plains

The southern Plains are currently under red flag warnings, as gusty winds and dry conditions have created a public safety hazard. Residents are urged to be extra cautious with any outdoor burning, which is typical heading into the spring, according to meteorologists.

Final Thoughts

With winter weather alerts in effect for much of the United States, it is important to stay aware of what is happening in your area and take the necessary precautions. The snowfall in the West has been particularly extreme this season, while the Midwest and southern Plains are facing their own challenges. Stay safe and plan ahead to avoid any unnecessary trouble.

