Opinion: How 10 years of white-on-black violence have had a devastating impact on the mental health of Black people

Since the dawn of colonialism, white-on-black violence has been a foundational part of our nation.

It’s a cycle that has taken a toll not only on the physical well-being of Black people, but also on their mental health. In this article, we’ll take a look at the impact of white-on-black violence on the mental health of Black people and how this cycle of violence has played out over the last 10 years.

The History of White-on-Black Violence

White-on-black violence isn’t a new phenomenon; it’s been occurring for centuries. During the colonization of the Americas, white European settlers realized that they could enslave the native peoples and use them for free labor, leading to centuries of violence and oppression. This cycle of violence and oppression has had a profound effect on the mental health of Black people and has only been exacerbated by the events of the last 10 years.

The Last 10 Years of White-on-Black Violence

The last 10 years have seen a surge of white-on-black violence and an overwhelming amount of media coverage. The murder of Trayvon Martin in 2012 was one of the first racially-charged killings to become a trending topic on social media, and since then, there have been countless more deaths and hashtags.

Michael Brown. Eric Garner. Sandra Bland. Philando Castile. Ahmaud Arbery. The list of names goes on and on.

This constant barrage of violence has created a cycle of fear and trauma that has deeply impacted the mental health of Black people. A 2018 study found that Black people reported poor mental health in the three months after a police shooting, a finding that was echoed in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd.

The Impact of White-on-Black Violence on Mental Health

The impact of white-on-black violence on mental health is wide-reaching. The feeling of never-ending violence, the recriminations on cable news and social media, and the constant questioning of one’s worth have all contributed to the collective trauma of Black people.

The constant cycle of violence and the subsequent barrage of media coverage has been incredibly damaging to the mental health of Black people. Psychotherapist April Preston described this type of trauma as a complex trauma that encompasses multiple events often compounded by not being believed.

It doesn’t help that a wide swath of the country will justify any killing of a Black person and that the feeling of dread of knowing that it’ll happen again is ever-present.

What Can We Do?

The only way to break the cycle of white-on-black violence is to acknowledge its existence and take action. We must continue to raise awareness and speak out against injustice, both online and in our everyday lives. We must also continue to show up for our Black friends, family, and neighbors, and support them in any way we can.

It’s been 10 years since Trayvon Martin was killed, and it’s time for real change. We must continue to fight for justice and work towards ending the cycle of white-on-black violence once and for all.

