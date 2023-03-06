13 minutes of bathroom floor labor leads to dramatic delivery for CNN news anchor

CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt and her husband, Matthew Mario Rivera, welcomed their daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera, into the world in an unexpected and dramatic fashion on Wednesday morning.CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt and her husband, Matthew Mario Rivera, welcomed their daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera, into the world in an unexpected and dramatic fashion on Wednesday morning.

Grey was delivered by her dad on the bathroom floor after only 13 minutes of labor and 24 hours before she was scheduled to arrive via C section.

A Sudden and Unexpected Delivery

Kasie and her husband, Matthew, were on the way to the hospital for a scheduled C-section when Grey decided to make her grand entrance in a much more dramatic fashion. After 13 minutes of labor, Grey was born on the bathroom floor of their home before they had a chance to even dial 911. Kasie took to Instagram to share their story and thanked the District of Columbia fire and emergency medical personnel for talking them through those intense moments before Grey took her first breaths and for arriving so quickly to bring mom and baby safely to the hospital.

A Healthy Baby and a Proud Big Brother

Grey was born a healthy 8 pounds and 4 ounces and is now safely back at home with her family. Kasie and Matthew’s 3-year-old son, Mars, is especially proud to have a new little sister. Kasie and Matthew married in 2017 after meeting while they both worked at NBC News in Washington.

A Dramatic and Unexpected Welcome

Grey Hunt Rivera’s birth was certainly an unexpected and dramatic welcome into the world. While many parents experience the joy of a safe and peaceful delivery, Kasie and Matthew experienced a few intense moments before their daughter was born and welcomed into their family. Grey’s birth story is a reminder that when it comes to childbirth, anything can happen!

