How financial illiteracy is costing Americans billions of dollars

Americans are learning the hard way that financial illiteracy can be a costly mistake.

Photo by Sai De Silva on Unsplash

According to a recent National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) report, U.S. adults lost an average of $1,819 in 2022 due to their lack of financial knowledge — and that’s over $436 billion when scaled up for all 240 million American adults.

The pandemic has only made matters worse, driving up financial illiteracy costs by 27.7% in 2020 and a staggering 31.6% in 2022.

But it’s not too late to get a grip on your finances. We’re going to discuss some of the most common money mistakes that cost Americans billions of dollars every year, and how to avoid them.

Credit Card Interest Rates and Fees

Credit card companies charge an annual percentage rate (APR) for borrowing money. This rate usually varies according to the prime rate, and someone with a poor credit score could face an APR closer to 27%.

If you don’t keep up with your monthly payments, you can end up paying interest on your interest, and your balance can quickly spiral out of control. It’s important to regularly seek better credit card terms and to pay your bills on time, as this will have a direct impact on your bottom line.

Credit card companies may also charge fees for late payments and cash withdrawals. Don’t be afraid to ask your credit card issuer about repayment options — many card issuers are willing to negotiate with you rather than risk you defaulting on the account and not paying anything.

You can also apply for a balance transfer card, which allows you to transfer your current balances to a card with a 0% introductory APR period, giving you up to 21 months to get your finances in order without paying interest.

Luxury Goods

No matter how far the economy tanks, the allure of luxury goods holds strong and aspirational shoppers are still buying pricey items. In 2021, U.S. luxury spending spiked 47%, and jewelry spending jumped 40%, according to Bank of America data.

The appeal of luxury goods is problematic for those lacking financial knowledge, as it can lead to spending money on items that they don’t really need and often can’t afford.

Overdraft Fees

If you use your debit card to buy something that costs more than you have in your bank account, the transaction may still go through but you’ll be hit with a fee. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a typical overdraft fee is around $34.

Pay attention to your account balance and make sure you don’t spend more than you have in order to avoid overdraft fees. You can also opt out of overdraft protection, which means your card could decline if you attempt to make a purchase and you don’t have enough cash in the account.

Home Insurance

The average price of a home insurance policy in 2022 is $1,680 — nearly 40% higher than it was 12 years ago. Shopping around for insurance quotes is the best way to get the best deal possible on coverage for your home.

Nowadays you can find the lowest prices on home insurance online, and it only takes three minutes. For example, local homeowners in Washington state often save close to $1,000 or more per year by shopping around for their insurance.

If you’re not shopping around for home insurance every year, you’re probably overpaying.

Takeaways

Financial illiteracy is an epidemic in the U.S., and it’s coming at a time when the economic climate is changing rapidly. Taking the time to educate yourself on financial matters and making smart money decisions can have a direct impact on your bottom line.

The NFEC report highlights several common money mistakes that cost Americans billions of dollars every year, from credit card interest rates and fees, to luxury goods and overdraft fees.

It’s important to pay attention to your account balance and make sure you don’t spend more than that, and to shop around for home insurance every year.

By taking the time to improve your financial literacy, you can avoid costly money mistakes and ensure better lending rates in the long run.

–

Sources:

https://www.fool.com/the-ascent/personal-finance/articles/financial-illiteracy-costs-americans-an-average-of-1819-per-year/#:~:text=The estimated average of %241%2C819,more than %24436 billion annually .

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/financial-illiteracy-epidemic-americans-lost-130000017.html