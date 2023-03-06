45,000 Without Power: Why the state is struggling to restore power and what to do to stay safe

Residents across southeast Michigan faced hazardous road conditions and widespread power outages amidst a severe winter storm on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm brought thundersnow and snowfall of up to 10 inches in some parts of the region. With over 45,000 customers without power at the time of this writing and more than 3,600 workers in the field, restoring power across the region has been a struggle for energy companies.

Major Outages Reported by DTE and Consumers Energy

On Sunday afternoon, DTE reported 45,098 customers without power and more than 3,600 workers in the field. This number is down from more than 150,000 customers without power on Saturday. Consumers Energy reported 73 customers without power and 34 crews in the field at the same time. The company reported over 4,500 customers without power on Saturday.

Frustration of Business Owners and Residents

Jane McNamara, a resident and business owner in Royal Oak, expressed her frustration at the ongoing power outages throughout the weekend. Her Jazzercise studio lost power Friday night, regained it Saturday and then lost power again on Saturday night. She also noted that the outage map provided by DTE was inaccurate and did not reflect the true status of her business and home.

McNamara said that she would like to see DTE improve its restoration efforts and community engagement moving forward.

“You have a frustrated community and you need to communicate better and resolve the problem faster,” McNamara said.

Potential for More Rain and Snow

The National Weather Service predicted that Monday could bring some precipitation conditions, with a high of 43 degrees and a 40% chance of precipitation that could include rain and snow. The NWS also predicted a chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., followed by a chance of rain after 10 a.m.

Conclusion

After the severe winter storm on Friday, DTE and Consumers Energy have been struggling to restore power to the region. With over 45,000 customers still without power at the time of this writing, and business owners and residents expressing their frustration, the energy companies must take steps to improve their restoration efforts and community engagement. Residents should be aware of the potential for more rain and snow on Monday, and take the necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of inclement weather.

–

