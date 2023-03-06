Opinion: Senator John Fetterman’s struggle with mental health: Why Americans desperately need mental health care now

As a nation, one of the most difficult issues we currently face is the mental health crisis that has been ravaging the United States.

In 2020, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that one in five Americans experienced a mental illness, and the suicide rate has risen to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

It is no surprise then that when U.S. Senator John Fetterman announced he was checking himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on February 16th to be treated for clinical depression, the news spread quickly.

Fetterman, 53, had suffered a stroke just ahead of the May primary election, and his communication director Joe Calvello reported that the senator “is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news.”

It is not only Fetterman who is feeling the pain of mental illness; his family is, too. Last Friday, Fetterman’s wife, Giselle Barreto Fetterman, said that media attention had driven her to take her children to Canada for an impromptu holiday.

Mental Illness and Stigma

While we applaud Fetterman’s decision to be treated for clinical depression and hope it does indeed help remove the decadeslong stigmatization of depression, anxiety and treatment for each, the greatest powers he can generate from his seat are visibility and awareness.

Unfortunately, Fetterman’s openness and the “intense interest in John’s status” have caused problems for his family. We need more public figures to announce that they, too, struggle with their mental health, but when a public figure holds a U.S. Senate seat, the question remains: what more can be done?

The answer may be found in the story of former congressman and the son of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy, Patrick Kennedy. Following a 2006 incident of crashing his car outside the Capitol while intoxicated, Kennedy shared his struggles with his mental health.

Prior to this, Kennedy had refused the mental health treatment recommended by his doctors out of fear of being recognized in the psychiatric wing of the hospital. After Kennedy shared this, his popularity grew and he went on to become a mental health advocate.

Accessibility and Affordability

While U.S. adults are among the most willing to seek professional help for emotional distress, they are also among the most likely to report access or affordability issues, according to the Commonwealth Fund’s annual international health policy survey released in 2020.

This is why, once Fetterman returns to the Senate, he should sponsor a bill that makes the kind of treatment he is receiving more accessible and affordable to average Americans.

It is clear that Fetterman is not the first politician to share his struggles with his mental health, but his profile and capacity to seek help before an incident make his story more noteworthy.

Hope and Change

As much as we should root for Fetterman on his road to recovery, we must also think of the millions of Americans with similar struggles who need help but can’t get it.

Simply saying they need help is not enough anymore. We must move beyond the notion that anyone simply saying they need help is enough anymore.

We need change, and we need hope. We need to tear down the stigma of depression and anxiety, and make it easier for people to access the help they need.

John Fetterman has taken the first step by seeking help in the public eye, and now it is our responsibility to make sure that everyone who needs help can get it.

