How Prince Andrew could lose his Royal Home and what the King’s response is

Prince Andrew’s future living arrangements have been put into question after the Duke of York offered to run some of the Royal estates as part of his negotiations to remain at his Royal Lodge in Windsor.

King Charles, however, has reportedly told him ‘there is no chance of that happening’.

With the King looking to make budget cuts to royal funds, the 63-year-old is refusing to leave his 30-bedroom mansion, which he currently pays a reported £250-a-week for. In a last-ditch effort to remain, the Duke has pleaded with the King for an increased Royal responsibility. However, the King has made it clear that this will not be happening.

The King has also asked all members of the Royal family to tighten their belts and to expect less money from the Duchy. This has left the Duke of York in a difficult situation, as he does not want to leave his Royal Lodge and is unlikely to be able to afford its upkeep if the King cuts his £250,000-a-year grant.

With Andrew unwilling or unable to pay the going rate, likely to be thousands of pounds per week, Charles has decided to kick the Sussexes out of the five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage and offer the keys to his younger brother, who is resisting.

One possible solution is for the Duke of York to move into the ‘nest egg’ Fergie purchased as an investment for their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32.

Moreover, the Duke has had to sell off some of his assets, including a £19million ski chalet, to cover the costs of settling the sex scandal case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre - a victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

It is unclear how this situation will play out, but it is clear that the Duke of York is in a difficult situation. With his Royal duties suspended, and the King having seemingly shut down his plan to remain in the Royal Lodge, the future of Prince Andrew’s living arrangements is uncertain.

