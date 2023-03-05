Shania Twain opens up how fragile she was over 14-year heartbreaking divorce due to affair

In 2008, Shania Twain ended her 14-year marriage to Robert “Mutt” Lange after learning of his affair with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.In 2008, Shania Twain ended her 14-year marriage to Robert “Mutt” Lange after learning of his affair with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Recently, the singer opened up about the heartbreak and how she was able to move on and find love again.

Navigating the Fallout

Twain told Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard that it took her a long time to process the shocking split. “I don’t think that a lot of things that happened to me since my divorce should have been so hard on me,” she said. “I should have been less naive about life’s ups and downs. Maybe I’m too much, like, ‘That’s all behind me.’”

Though the fallout from the divorce was difficult to deal with, Twain said it’s not something she’s embarrassed about now. After the divorce was finalized in 2010, Twain and Marie-Anne’s husband, former Nestlé executive Frédéric Thiébaud, began to commiserate over their shared heartbreak. The two eventually married on New Year’s Day 2011.

Finding Love Again

When Twain and Frédéric first met, they had no romantic connection as they were both married to other people. “I did not get close to Fred at all, we didn’t have each other’s numbers,” she explained. “He was not really part of our daily lives because he was working these crazy hours. A lot of travel [for his] very high-profile company, just suit and tie and so he would be around, like, weekend dinners and stuff like that — we would all eat together and that was it.”

Though she and Frédéric didn’t have much interaction with one another before their respective divorces, Twain said she was pleasantly surprised to find out how gracefully he navigated his pain. “He was so thoughtful about it all… It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it. I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought for once I was stable. I really believe that I’m safe, so that really devastated me I think more than any other instability I’ve ever felt.”

Letting Go of the Anger

Though Twain was able to find love again, she still experienced a lot of anguish and anger as a result of her divorce. She said that her anger stemmed from her childhood and the fact that Mutt had lied to her face. “I was angry, though. The anger comes a lot from my childhood too because I’m thinking, ‘Man, you can do anything to me, but if you f—ing lie, like, right to my f—ing face? Now, I’m so angry.’ It wasn’t just, ‘Infidelity happens.’ That was not me. I spun around in that for quite a while. That was the hardest part to let go of really — the anger.”

Mending the Relationship

Though Twain has moved on with Frédéric, she still has a relationship with Mutt — although it’s strictly focused on their son, Eja, who is now 21. “Mutt and I parent well together — for people who don’t talk to each other,” she said. “We’ll just text. We both love our son so much, so we don’t play any games like that. We have the same priority, we share spaces for him. No nonsense there.”

In the end, Twain said that “everyone gets what they deserve … [and] I got what I deserve, I got the greatest man on the planet.”

Can You Overcome Heartbreak and Find Love Again?

Shania Twain’s story is a testament to the fact that it is possible to overcome heartbreak and find love again. Though it is a long and difficult process, her story shows that it is possible to heal and move forward. If you’ve recently gone through a painful breakup, don’t be afraid to reach out for help and be open to the possibility of finding love again.

