Sailing to the Top of the Country Charts: Exploring Morgan Wallen’s New Album

Since rising to fame a few years ago, Morgan Wallen has become one of the most popular artists in the country music genre.Since rising to fame a few years ago, Morgan Wallen has become one of the most popular artists in the country music genre.

Photo by Image credit to Chart Data's official Twitter

His Everyman persona and brooding, whiskey-soaked country-rock songs have resonated with audiences, and his latest album, One Thing at a Time, is sure to be a major hit.

The Album: 36 Tracks of Pure Country-Rock

One Thing at a Time features 36 tracks, making it an impressive streaming-age bonanza. The songs combine elements of hard-rock, New Wave, and trap to create a unique sound that is sure to please country music fans. The title track merges country twang and snappy pop-rock guitars, while other songs feature influences from Rich Gang and Puddle of Mudd.

Lyrically, the album is largely focused on bars, beers, and whiskey, as well as women who are often unavailable. The songs often use metaphors to express deeper observations, such as the comparison of a relationship gone sour to the ‘98 Braves in “’98 Braves”, or the use of Jesus’ wedding miracle to represent hope for reconciliation in “Wine Into Water”.

The Controversy: Wallen’s Racial Slur and Moral Reckoning

Despite his success, Wallen has caused several controversies along the way. In late 2020, he was dropped from Saturday Night Live for flouting pandemic guidelines. Then, in February of the following year, a video emerged of the singer using a racial slur, which caused the Nashville music industry to withdraw its support of him.

The scandal sparked necessary discussions about country music’s relationship with race. Interestingly, Wallen’s fanbase remained supportive of him, and his album Dangerous: The Double Album still made it to the top of the Billboard 200.

The Takeaway: Reflection and a New Perspective

One Thing at a Time is a megadose of Wallen that’s sure to keep him at the top of the charts for a while. While the album does not directly address Wallen’s controversies, it does offer a few moments of reflection. In “Don’t Think Jesus”, for example, Wallen muses on the consequences of making mistakes and the importance of avoiding judgment.

Overall, the album is a great example of the current state of country music. With its unique combination of influences, catchy melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics, One Thing at a Time is sure to be a hit.

–

Sources:

https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/morgan-wallen-one-thing-at-a-time/

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-album-reviews/morgan-wallen-one-thing-at-a-time-1234688079/