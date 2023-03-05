Los Angeles, CA

How the LA Clippers’ Failure to Embrace the “Chip on their Shoulder” Is Keeping them from Championship Contention

Christopher Shanks

The LA Clippers entered the 2021-22 NBA season with championship aspirations, but after a 33-32 record, they are on the brink of missing the playoffs entirely.The LA Clippers entered the 2021-22 NBA season with championship aspirations, but after a 33-32 record, they are on the brink of missing the playoffs entirely.

Photo byImage credit to Yahoo Sports NBA official Twitter

While the Golden State Warriors, who the Clippers faced on Thursday, are in the midst of a fourth championship run in seven seasons, there are several reasons why the Clippers, up to this point, are struggling where the Warriors have relatively succeeded.

The Warriors’ Successful Return to Glory

The Warriors’ road back to glory began even before the 2021 Play-In Tournament. Head coach Steve Kerr remarked that in the 2020-21 season, “there was a sense of urgency. And there was a sense that we still had a shot to be really good. We closed that season (2020-21) well, we won 15 of our last 20 games. But even though we didn’t make the playoffs, I think the close gave us some confidence.”

That confidence was backed up with an 18-2 start to the 2021-22 season. While Golden State awaited Klay Thompson’s comeback from ACL and Achilles’ tendon injuries, the Warriors had the NBA’s best defense and the second-best offense through Nov. 29. When Thompson finally returned on Jan. 9, Draymond Green bowed out of the lineup that same night for two months due to calf and back injuries. Golden State’s offense fell below average (17th in efficiency) in the team’s 23-20 finish to the season, but the defense was still good, ranking seventh after Jan. 10.

The Clippers’ Struggles

The journey for the Clippers this season has been much rockier than expected. After the Warriors beat the Clippers 115-91 Thursday night, they are 0-4 in the Russell Westbrook era and have a 33-32 record. Forget being where Golden State was this time last year after 65 games (43-22), the Clippers aren’t even at the pace of last year’s team (34-31).

The 2021-22 Clippers ended their last 20 games with an 11-9 record. The plan was to add healthy players back into the rotation, but like Thompson, Leonard sat out of the Play-In Tournament season due to injury recovery. Leonard missed 19 of the first 24 games to start this season while George missed 14 of 28 games from late November through mid-January.

By contrast to the Warriors, the defense of the Clippers has fallen off even as their offense started to find its way. The Clippers ranked eighth in defensive efficiency in 2021-22, and second in defensive efficiency through 20 games this season. But while the offensive efficiency went from 25th last season to 14th in the 41 games before All-Star break, the Clippers defense fell to 17th.

“We’re still not where we need to be defensively,” George said after Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. “Our helpside defense, shrinking the floor, our one-on-one defense, our transition defense. We’re not playing well defensively.”

The Difference: Embracing a Chip on their Shoulder

While the Warriors got through the 2021-22 season with minimal in-season transactions, the Clippers are now trying to adjust to a roster that swapped out three players (Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Wall) who were playing more than 20 minutes per game.

The Clippers won their first two games with trade acquisitions Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland. But after adding buyout signing and new starting point guard Westbrook, they are one of five teams that have failed to win a game since the All-Star break, and the other four did not come out of the break expecting to contend for a championship (Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder).

If there’s one thing LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue needs from his team to turn things around, it is for the Clippers to find that edge and chip on their shoulder. Until then, they haven’t earned the right to be called contenders.

Every champion since the introduction of the 3-point line in 1979 has won at least 40 of their first 65 games. Even this season’s Warriors, who have seen plenty of success and have the security of knowing how to win a title together, are short of that mark, and fighting with the Clippers to avoid the Play-In again.

Lue acknowledges that the Clippers need to embrace their current situation and find their chip on their shoulder, and he believes that staying the course and being mentally tough and strong is the key.

“We got to just stay the course,” Lue said after Thursday’s loss in Golden State. “You got to be mentally tough, mentally strong. Can’t give in. And you got to be tougher. And that’s the bottom line. When stuff don’t go your way, it shows you what you’re made of. … But you can’t give in. And so my thing is just, having that toughness, having that mindset, that OK, things are not going well. Let’s do something about it.”

That is the kind of mentality the Clippers need to embrace if they are going to make a playoff run and, eventually, compete for a championship.


