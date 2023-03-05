Anthony Richardson: A NFL Star on the Rise

The comparisons between Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Lamar Jackson were inevitable as the NFL Scouting Combine approached.The comparisons between Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Lamar Jackson were inevitable as the NFL Scouting Combine approached.

But when Richardson made the comparison himself, saying he’s been calling himself ‘Cam Jackson’ for years, he certainly got people’s attention.

On paper, Richardson’s stats don’t scream first-round pick. But he’s got huge talent and a build that dropped jaws at the Combine, plus the added advantage of dynamic running that makes him far more than a pocket passer.

It’s this added dimension that has many pundits believing Richardson is a ‘project’ player who could use a redshirt rookie season before becoming an NFL starter. But Richardson bristles at the suggestion, and with good reason. He knows he can bring a lot to the table, and he’ll be entering the NFL with a chip on his shoulder, just like Jackson did.

The flip side is that Richardson could be the biggest quarterback boom in the draft. His stature alone, more in the mold of Newton but with perhaps more speed, portends a special athlete. And Richardson’s been doing well in the pre-draft process, including in interviews and in training with 6Points and owner/trainer Denny Thompson.

What the Experts Say About Richardson

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah summed up Anthony Richardson perfectly when he said: “He has elite, elite arm strength. He is a rare athlete. You don’t see quarterbacks running away from LSU with 80-yard touchdown runs. Like, he has big-time, big-time ceiling, big-time ability.” Jeremiah has Richardson going to the Detroit Lions at No. 18 overall, while other pundits have him going to Baltimore at No. 22.

But numbers don’t tell the whole story. In a league where dynamic players can make a huge impact, Richardson stands out as a player who can not only throw, but run the ball. This rare combination makes him a very attractive prospect for teams looking for a quarterback that can do it all.

The Benefits of Adding Richardson to a Team

Adding Richardson to a team means adding a rare and special talent. He’s got the dynamic running ability to make plays on the fly, and he’s got the arm strength and accuracy to be a reliable pocket passer. His build alone makes him an attractive prospect, and his attitude and determination give him the potential to be even better than he’s been so far.

Richardson’s also got the advantage of being a chip-on-shoulder player, which can be a huge motivator. He’s already showing signs of being a leader in the pre-draft process, and he’s proving himself to be a hard worker and someone who takes his craft seriously.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that Anthony Richardson is a rare and special talent who has the potential to make a huge impact on the NFL. He’s got the arm strength and accuracy to be a reliable pocket passer, and his dynamic running makes him a multi-dimensional threat. His build alone makes him an attractive prospect, and his attitude and determination give him the potential to be even better than he’s been so far. Even if he does need a redshirt rookie season, he’s got the potential to be a star in the NFL.

