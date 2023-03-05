Attorney Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Double Murder

On Friday, former attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison, following a jury’s conviction of him on two counts of murder.

Murdaugh was found guilty of shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their hunting property in Islandton, South Carolina in 2021.

The six-week trial was a sensation in South Carolina, as the Murdaughs have been a prominent legal family in the region for generations. Judge Clifton Newman handed down the ruling and, in a statement, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said, “Today’s verdict proves that no one, no matter who you are in society, is above the law.”

Murdaugh’s Claim of Innocence Rejected

Throughout the trial, Murdaugh maintained his innocence, claiming that he had left his wife and son before finding them dead at the family’s estate’s dog kennels. However, prosecutors showed that Murdaugh had lied about being at the scene of the crime just minutes before the shooting, leading the jury to reject his claims of innocence and convict him on the two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The minimum sentence for murder in South Carolina is 30 years in prison, but prosecutors were seeking a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, which is what Murdaugh received. He still has the option to appeal the ruling.

Charges of Financial Crimes

In addition to the murder charges, Murdaugh is also facing a series of financial crimes that he admitted to while on the stand in his murder case, as well as charges of insurance fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering. He was disbarred last summer and prosecutors have charged him with stealing nearly $9 million.

Despite the sheer number of charges against him, Murdaugh still maintains his innocence, saying in a statement before his sentencing, “I’m innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie and I would never hurt my son [Paul].”

A Powerful Legal Family in the Deep South

The Murdaugh family has been a legal dynasty in the Deep South for generations, with members controlling a regional prosecutor’s office for more than 80 years and running a powerful law firm in the area. The case against Alex Murdaugh has certainly left a mark on the family’s reputation.

