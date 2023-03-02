Powerball: Wednesday’s $143 Million Jackpot Numbers

It’s time to check your tickets and see if you’ve won big!

Photo by Image Credit to DamianEudy's official Twitter

There was one lucky winner in Washington who won an incredible $747 million in the February 6 Powerball lottery.

Could tonight be your lucky night?

This article takes a close look at the Powerball lottery and the Double Play add-on feature, as well as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing. Read on to learn more about this exciting lottery game and see tonight’s winning numbers.

What Is Powerball?

Powerball is a lottery game held in 45 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The goal of the game is to match your chosen numbers to the Powerball drawing’s winning numbers.

Players can purchase tickets for $2 per game, which gives them a one in 292.2 million chance at joining the hall of Powerball jackpot champions. The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Eastern on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with the deadline to purchase tickets being 9:45 p.m. Eastern.

What Is the Double Play Add-On Feature?

The Double Play add-on feature gives players in select locations another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. This feature is available for purchase in 13 lottery jurisdictions, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The Double Play drawing is held following the regular drawing and has a top cash prize of $10 million.

Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $143 million. The lump sum payment before taxes would be about $73 million.

Wednesday’s Winning Powerball Numbers

Without further ado, here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers:

02-09-28-36-53, Powerball: 04, Power Play: 2X

Double Play Winning Numbers: 07-12-16-17-39, Powerball: 22

So, did you win tonight? Check your tickets to find out.

Good luck!

It’s impossible to say for sure whether playing the lottery is a good investment. On the one hand, the odds of winning the jackpot are incredibly slim. On the other hand, someone has to win, and it could be you!

In the end, it’s up to you to decide if you want to take a chance on the lottery. Just remember to always play responsibly and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

