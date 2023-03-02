Powerball: Wednesday’s $143 Million Jackpot Numbers

Christopher Shanks

It’s time to check your tickets and see if you’ve won big!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215qFH_0l4qlPkn00
Photo byImage Credit to DamianEudy's official Twitter

There was one lucky winner in Washington who won an incredible $747 million in the February 6 Powerball lottery.

Could tonight be your lucky night?

This article takes a close look at the Powerball lottery and the Double Play add-on feature, as well as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing. Read on to learn more about this exciting lottery game and see tonight’s winning numbers.

What Is Powerball?

Powerball is a lottery game held in 45 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The goal of the game is to match your chosen numbers to the Powerball drawing’s winning numbers.

Players can purchase tickets for $2 per game, which gives them a one in 292.2 million chance at joining the hall of Powerball jackpot champions. The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Eastern on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with the deadline to purchase tickets being 9:45 p.m. Eastern.

please continue writing here

What Is the Double Play Add-On Feature?

The Double Play add-on feature gives players in select locations another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing. This feature is available for purchase in 13 lottery jurisdictions, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The Double Play drawing is held following the regular drawing and has a top cash prize of $10 million.

Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $143 million. The lump sum payment before taxes would be about $73 million.

Wednesday’s Winning Powerball Numbers

Without further ado, here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers:

  • 02-09-28-36-53, Powerball: 04, Power Play: 2X
  • Double Play Winning Numbers: 07-12-16-17-39, Powerball: 22

So, did you win tonight? Check your tickets to find out.

Good luck!

It’s impossible to say for sure whether playing the lottery is a good investment. On the one hand, the odds of winning the jackpot are incredibly slim. On the other hand, someone has to win, and it could be you!

In the end, it’s up to you to decide if you want to take a chance on the lottery. Just remember to always play responsibly and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Sources:
https://www.oregonlive.com/nation/2023/03/powerball-see-the-winning-numbers-in-wednesdays-143-million-drawing.html

https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2023/03/powerball-winning-numbers-for-wednesday-march-1-2023-jackpot-143-million.html

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/nation/2023/03/01/powerball-winning-numbers-drawing-for-wednesday-march-1-2023/69961134007/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gambling# wealth# jackpot# powerball# lottery

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for all trending culture content.

N/A
4K followers

More from Christopher Shanks

California State

Flood threat looms for US as new storms bring renewed worry

Residents of California are bracing for a major flood threat as yet another major storm is forecast to hit the state, bringing with it heavy rainfall and snowmelt. With many areas of the state still dealing with the aftermath of frequent rounds of heavy snow this winter, this latest storm could create a major disaster.

Read full story

Opinion: The dark truth of McCarthy and Tucker Carlson: What they don’t want you to know

The events of January 6th, have become infamous. The violent insurrection on the Capitol Building shocked the nation and left many of those who were there, including myself, in shock and disbelief.

Read full story
California State

California under flood threat as Atmospheric River approaches

California is no stranger to rain, but this storm is causing particular concern due to its mild temperatures and heavy precipitation. With several feet of snow already accumulating in some areas, and a moderately strong atmospheric river in tow, flooding could become a serious threat in some parts of the state.

Read full story

Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith: Chris Rock’s obsession for 30 years

Chris Rock’s controversial stand-up comedy special, Selective Outrage, has brought him a lot of attention due to his fixation on Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. An insider has come forward with an even more concerning story - that Rock has been obsessed with Jada Pinkett-Smith for three decades, which may have led to scandalous confrontations may years later.

Read full story

Is Tom Brady coming back to the NFL?

Tom Brady is a name that is known throughout the world. He is one of the most successful NFL quarterbacks of all time, having won seven Super Bowl championships. Recently, rumors have been swirling that the seven-time Super Bowl champion might be returning to football yet again. But is it true?

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Tragic loss of a Female Passenger aboard carnival cruise ship investigated by the FBI

The FBI is investigating the “suspicious death” of a female passenger on the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship that occurred on the 27th of February. The woman was found unresponsive by medical staff and crew members and life-saving measures were attempted, but the woman was pronounced dead on the ship. The FBI team processed the passenger’s room for evidence when the ship returned to Charleston on the 4th of March. The incident is being investigated by the FBI as a suspicious death and is said to be isolated, without any threat to other passengers.

Read full story

‘Hugh Grant after 20 Jägerbombs’: Visitors mock waxworks of royal couple

Visitors to the Krakow Wax Museum in Poland have been left disappointed with the waxworks of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The museum, which has been rated 2.5 stars on TripAdvisor, has been criticized for being creepy and offering models of famous celebrities with a lack of resemblance.

Read full story

How big money Tax Cheats are getting away with trillions

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Whistleblower Program is meant to incentivize people with knowledge of tax evasion schemes to tip off the IRS and crack down on wealthy tax cheats.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The outrageous racist rant of Dilbert creator Scott Adams

It’s no secret that racism has been a widely discussed topic in recent years, and unfortunately, it’s still a problem that plagues our society. Recently, the creator of the popular cartoon Dilbert, Scott Adams, faced a backlash due to his inflammatory comments regarding Black people. In this article, we’ll explore the full context of the case, the implications of Adams’ remarks, and the underlying issue of white grievance manipulation.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The Saints Have a New QB: Derek Carr Signs With New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints have a new quarterback, and it’s none other than Derek Carr. The former Fresno State and Raiders quarterback has agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints, according to a source familiar with the agreement. This move provides a measure of certainty for the Saints at an all-important position that was shrouded in uncertainty for the club following its 7-10 2022 season.

Read full story
1 comments

The heartbreaking plea from Bruce Willis’ wife

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently made an emotional plea to paparazzi to give her husband the space he needs in his battle against dementia. In a video posted on her Instagram page, the 44-year-old model called on photographers and video people to be more mindful of the challenges that come with helping a loved one with dementia live a more normal life.

Read full story
20 comments

Prince Harry reveals ongoing substance use

When it comes to mental health, Prince Harry is not the best spokesperson. His recent comments on the benefits of using illegal drugs have caused a wave of criticism, as it is irresponsible and can have disastrous effects on users. With his privileged upbringing and lack of understanding of the effects of drugs on people in different circumstances, Prince Harry is not a great example of the effects of self-medicating with mind-altering substances.

Read full story
19 comments
Boston, MA

Shocking incident of man who tried to harm flight attendant with spoon mid-flight

Unruly passenger behavior has become an increasingly common issue on flights around the country, with one Massachusetts man recently being arrested for attempting to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon.

Read full story
1 comments

The US Rent Affordability Crisis: How minimum wage workers are being left behind

The disparity between wages and housing costs has been a major issue in the US for years. The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s (NLIHC) 2021 “Out of Reach” report shows that full-time workers making minimum wage can’t afford a one-bedroom rental in any state without spending more than the recommended 30 percent of their income.

Read full story
149 comments
California State

Winter weather alerts across the US: What you need to know to keep safe

This winter has been a wild ride for many parts of the United States, and the West Coast is no exception. A series of snowstorms have created heavy snowfall in the mountains of California and beyond, with some areas seeing as much as 47 feet of snow so far this season. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in several counties due to the extreme storms, while the San Bernardino National Forest closed its gates until mid-March.

Read full story

Opinion: How 10 years of white-on-black violence have had a devastating impact on the mental health of Black people

Since the dawn of colonialism, white-on-black violence has been a foundational part of our nation. It’s a cycle that has taken a toll not only on the physical well-being of Black people, but also on their mental health. In this article, we’ll take a look at the impact of white-on-black violence on the mental health of Black people and how this cycle of violence has played out over the last 10 years.

Read full story
341 comments

13 minutes of bathroom floor labor leads to dramatic delivery for CNN news anchor

CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt and her husband, Matthew Mario Rivera, welcomed their daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera, into the world in an unexpected and dramatic fashion on Wednesday morning.CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt and her husband, Matthew Mario Rivera, welcomed their daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera, into the world in an unexpected and dramatic fashion on Wednesday morning.

Read full story
6 comments

How financial illiteracy is costing Americans billions of dollars

Americans are learning the hard way that financial illiteracy can be a costly mistake. According to a recent National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) report, U.S. adults lost an average of $1,819 in 2022 due to their lack of financial knowledge — and that’s over $436 billion when scaled up for all 240 million American adults.

Read full story
Michigan State

45,000 Without Power: Why the state is struggling to restore power and what to do to stay safe

Residents across southeast Michigan faced hazardous road conditions and widespread power outages amidst a severe winter storm on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm brought thundersnow and snowfall of up to 10 inches in some parts of the region. With over 45,000 customers without power at the time of this writing and more than 3,600 workers in the field, restoring power across the region has been a struggle for energy companies.

Read full story
17 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Senator John Fetterman’s struggle with mental health: Why Americans desperately need mental health care now

As a nation, one of the most difficult issues we currently face is the mental health crisis that has been ravaging the United States. In 2020, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that one in five Americans experienced a mental illness, and the suicide rate has risen to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

Read full story
671 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy