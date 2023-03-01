Tom Sizemore’s Family Makes Heartbreaking Decision After Brain Aneurysm: Last Hope Is Lost

Tom Sizemore, the actor best known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, Heat, and Black Hawk Down, has been in a coma in the intensive care unit of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Los Angeles since 18 February.

On Monday night, his family’s representative released a statement confirming that there was no hope for his recovery, and that the family was making an end-of-life decision for the 61-year-old actor.

Tom Sizemore’s Career and Struggles with Addiction

Tom Sizemore had a long and varied career in Hollywood, with some of his most iconic roles being in Oliver Stone’s 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July, Point Break in 1991, True Romance in 1993, and Natural Born Killers in 1994.

However, the actor has had a long history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement. In 2003 he was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, and in 2009 and 2011 he was arrested for the suspected battery of a former spouse. In 2005, he was sentenced to several months in jail after being caught attempting to fake a urine test, and in 2006 he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. He was arrested again in 2007 while still on probation for the drug conviction, and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actor filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he had abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film Born Killers. Sizemore denied the allegation, and the suit was later dismissed.

Sizemore has previously spoken about his struggles with addiction, and how he was checked into rehab by fellow actor Robert De Niro.

Family’s Statement and End-of-Life Decisions

Charles Lago, Sizemore’s representative, issued a statement on Monday night, revealing that there was no chance for his recovery. “Today doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday,” Lago said.

The family asked for privacy during this difficult time, and thanked everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that had been received. Lago said, “This has been a difficult time for them.”

End-of-Life Decisions and Death of a Hollywood Icon

The family of Tom Sizemore is now faced with the difficult decision of how to best honor the actor’s life, and take care of his end-of-life matters. It is an extremely difficult and painful time for those closest to the actor, and hopefully they will be able to find some comfort and peace in the days ahead.

Though Tom Sizemore’s life was marred by drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement, his career was a very successful one, and he will be remembered as one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors.

Tom Sizemore’s death will be a tragedy, but his life will always be remembered as an inspiration, and his work as a source of joy and entertainment for many.

