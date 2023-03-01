Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Just Got Engaged After Years of Anticipation

After two years of dating, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are finally engaged! After two years of dating, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are finally engaged!

The Mad Men costars first met on the set of the AMC series in 2015 and were romantically linked in 2020. Since then, the couple has been spotted out for meals, playing tennis and enjoying a day at the beach. They even took a romantic trip to Italy together in September 2021.

The couple officially made their red carpet debut at the Oscars afterparty in March 2022 and have been seen at several other high-profile events since. Hamm even discussed his relationship with Osceola on the Howard Stern Show in September 2022, where he hinted that he could see himself getting married one day.

So who is Anna Osceola? Here’s what we know about the soon-to-be Mrs. Hamm.

Who is Anna Osceola?

Anna Osceola is a 34-year-old actress who had a small role in Mad Men’s final episode as the receptionist at Esalen, a spiritual retreat that Jon Hamm’s character (Don Draper) attended. Osceola has kept off of social media, so there’s not much known about her outside of her acting career. She has appeared in a few other movies and TV shows, such as Confess, Fletch, I’m Not Here, and Narcos: Mexico.

What Can We Expect From Their Wedding?

As of now, there aren’t many details about the couple’s upcoming nuptials. Hamm and Osceola have kept their relationship fairly private, so it’s likely that their wedding will be just as intimate.

Based on their red carpet appearances, we can expect the couple to keep the theme simple and elegant. Hamm usually opts for classic black and white suits, while Osceola usually opts for monochromatic looks with a hint of color.

We can also expect the couple to keep the guest list small and only invite close friends and family. The couple is likely to keep the wedding location private as well, so fans and paparazzi won’t be able to get a glimpse of the special day.

When Will They Get Married?

Since the couple just got engaged, the actual wedding date is still up in the air. We can expect the couple to tie the knot sometime in 2023, but an exact date hasn’t been announced. We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled in the coming months to see if they share any more information.

