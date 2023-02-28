Fox News Knew Their Election Fraud Narratives Were False - How Rupert Murdoch Endorsed and Spread Election Lies

Christopher Shanks

The 2020 US Presidential Election was a historic and tumultuous moment in US history and Fox News was at the center of it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCQfB_0l2EzRJf00
Photo byImage credit to Rolling Stone's official Twitter

The conservative media empire, owned by Rupert Murdoch, was a major platform for the false narrative that the election was stolen from former President Donald J. Trump. In a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems, Murdoch acknowledged that several hosts for his networks promoted the false narrative and could have been stopped, but weren’t.

Fox News’ Reckless Pursuit of Ratings and Profit

The case against Fox News provides a dramatic account from inside the network, depicting a frantic scramble as Fox tried to woo back its large conservative audience after ratings collapsed in the wake of Mr. Trump’s loss. Fox had been the first network to call Arizona for Joseph R. Biden on election night — essentially declaring him the next president. When Mr. Trump refused to concede and started attacking Fox as disloyal and dishonest, viewers began to change the channel.

To win the case, Dominion must show not only that Fox broadcast false information, but that it did so knowingly. A judge in Delaware state court has scheduled a month-long trial beginning in April. Fox News lawyers argued that its commentary and reporting after the election did not amount to defamation because its hosts had not endorsed the falsehoods about Dominion, even if Mr. Murdoch stated otherwise in his deposition.

How Fox News Showed Bias in their Reporting

Despite Fox executives and on-air hosts having reacted with incredulity bordering on contempt to various fictitious allegations about Dominion, little changed about the content on shows like Mr. Dobbs’s and Ms. Bartiromo’s. For weeks after the election, viewers of Fox News and Fox Business heard a far different story from the one that Fox executives privately conceded was real.

The close relationship that Fox hosts and executives enjoyed with senior Republican Party officials and members of the Trump inner circle, revealed how at times Fox was shaping the very story it was covering. It described how Mr. Murdoch placed a call to the Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, immediately after the election. In his deposition, Mr. Murdoch testified that during that call he likely urged Mr. McConnell to “ask other senior Republicans to refuse to endorse Mr. Trump’s conspiracy theories and baseless claims of fraud.”

Fox lawyers have pointed to exchanges on the air when hosts challenged these claims and pressed Mr. Trump’s lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudolph W. Giuliani to present evidence that never materialized. But the case is also likely to revolve around questions about what people with the power to shape Fox’s on-air content knew about the validity of the fraud allegations as they gave pro-Trump election deniers a platform — often in front of hosts who mustered no pushback.

The Consequences of Fox’s Reporting

The case against Fox News has revealed how Murdoch and his media empire knew the election fraud narratives were false, yet endorsed and spread them anyway. The consequences of Fox News’s reporting were felt beyond just their ratings, as their false claims about the election were used to fuel the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th.

It is clear that Fox News willingly spread false information and endorsed the false narrative that the election was stolen from former President Trump. Whether or not they will be held accountable for their actions remains to be seen. One thing is certain, Fox News will never be looked at the same way after this case.

The public’s trust in Fox News has been shattered and it will take a long time before they can regain that trust. It is up to the court to decide if Fox News’s reporting was defamatory and if they will be held accountable for their actions.

The Enduring Legacy of Fox News

The Fox News case may be the last chapter in a saga that has lasted for more than four years. Since Trump’s election in 2016, Fox News has been a major platform for the false narrative that the election was stolen from former President Donald J. Trump. The case against Fox News has revealed how Murdoch and his media empire knew the election fraud narratives were false, yet endorsed and spread them anyway.

The Fox News case is a perfect example of the power of media and how it can be abused. It is also a reminder of how important it is to ensure that the media is held accountable for their actions. The legacy of Fox News will be an enduring one and it is up to the court to decide if Fox News will be held accountable for their actions.

The Fox News case has shown that the media has a responsibility to report the truth and to be held accountable for their actions. Fox News failed to do that and as a result, they have been slapped with a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. It is now up to the court to decide if Fox News will be held accountable for their actions.

No matter the outcome, the legacy of Fox News will be one of false narratives, false claims, and the abuse of power. The public’s trust in Fox News has been shattered and it will take a long time before they can regain that trust.

So, was Fox News’s reporting defamatory? Did they knowingly endorse false narratives about the election? Was their reporting reckless and irresponsible? The court will soon decide.


