Lady Gaga's Dogs: How a $500,000 Reward Ended in a Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit

Pop star Lady Gaga is being sued by Jennifer McBride, the woman who was charged in connection with the theft of the singer’s French bulldogs, for breach of contract and fraud.

McBride was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs in February 2021. Two days later, McBride returned the dogs to the singer and was later charged with receiving stolen property and accessory to attempted murder.

McBride, who pleaded no contest to the charges, is now seeking damages of no less than $1.5 million, including compensation for legal fees, mental anguish and pain and suffering.

The lawsuit alleges that Lady Gaga breached the contract surrounding the $500,000 “no questions asked” reward McBride was promised for returning the dogs unharmed.

The Theft of Lady Gaga’s Dogs

The theft of Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs occurred on the evening of February 24, 2021. Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and wounded during the robbery. Fischer was taken to the hospital and survived the incident.

Two of the dogs were taken by two of the robbers, and the third dog managed to escape.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, and police later identified the three men involved in the robbery.

McBride Returns Lady Gaga’s Dogs

Two days after the robbery, McBride returned Lady Gaga’s dogs, with police noting that she was seemingly uninvolved and unassociated with the incident.

McBride was later charged with receiving stolen property and accessory to attempted murder. She pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to two years’ probation.

However, McBride now alleges that Lady Gaga breached the contract surrounding the $500,000 reward by not paying for the dogs’ return.

Jackson Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison

In December, James Howard Jackson, one of three men who participated in the robbery, received a 21-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to one count of attempted murder in the case.

Jackson shot Fischer with a semi-automatic handgun during the robbery, and others took off with two of Lady Gaga’s three dogs.

McBride Seeks Damages from Lady Gaga

In her lawsuit, McBride is seeking no less than $1.5 million in damages, including compensation for legal fees, “mental anguish” and “pain and suffering”.

A deputy district attorney in Los Angeles, Michele Hanisee, noted that any payout from a lawsuit would be restitution for Lady Gaga, Fischer and other victims of the robbery.

