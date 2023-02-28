Sparks Flying: Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter step out amid dating rumors

Recent sightings of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have set the rumor mill spinning about a possible romantic relationship between the two.

On Saturday, the singers were spotted out together in Los Angeles, looking happy and comfortable in each other’s company.

The couple had stepped out amidst rumors that they are seeing each other. Their outing comes after a celebrity gossip account reported an anonymous tip about their budding romance.

Speculation About Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter’s Relationship

This news has caught some fans completely by surprise. It was previously assumed that Mendes was seeing his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. The singer and Miranda were spotted hiking together in Los Angeles last week.

Mendes and Miranda have been spending a lot of time together since his split from Camila Cabello in November 2021. Miranda had even accompanied him to a Grammys afterparty last month and the two were spotted grocery shopping together around the same time.

On the other hand, Carpenter had been linked to Dylan O’Brien last year and had also previously dated Bradley Steven Perry and Griffin Gluck.

Relationship

While no official comment has been made by either artist, fans are curious to know what the status of their relationship is. The couple appeared very close and comfortable with each other during their outing.

Mendes was dressed casually in a pair of blue corduroy pants, a white T-shirt and a shearling-lined jean jacket while Carpenter opted for an oversized black sweatsuit and sneakers. They kept the PDA to a minimum during the outing, but Carpenter couldn’t suppress her smile while chatting with Mendes.

The couple’s relationship has caused quite a buzz on social media, with many fans eager to know more about their relationship. While it’s unclear if the two are just good friends or have something more, it’s safe to say that the speculation around their relationship is sure to continue.

