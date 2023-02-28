Fox News host Greg Gutfeld gets loose with Bill Maher for podcast

On Sunday night, Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld and comedian Bill Maher joined forces on Maher’s podcast Club Random to discuss life, careers, and their former party days.

Photo by Image credit to Greg Gutfelds official Twitter

They were accompanied by substances to help the conversation.

A Hilarious Encounter

Gutfeld began the conversation by recounting a hilarious encounter he had at an airport bar. He assumed a fellow patron hated Fox News, only to find out the man mistook him for TMZ founder Harvey Levin. Gutfeld was amused by the mix-up, as were Maher and his audience.

Mutual Respect

The conversation then turned to the time the two hosts ran into each other years before. Maher congratulated Gutfeld on the success of his Fox News Channel show, Gutfeld!, and the two shared a moment of mutual respect for each other’s achievements.

Adult Conversation

Toward the end of their discussion, the conversation turned to the topic of the adult industry. Gutfeld questioned how the industry monetizes itself, which prompted an interesting conversation about the industry and laziness.

Overall, the conversation between the two hosts was an enjoyable one, providing insight into the lives of two prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

As they discussed their careers and the various issues they had faced, they kept the atmosphere light and humorous. It was an evening of laughter and insight, and a reminder that even those in the public eye are just regular people.

Conclusion

The conversation between Bill Maher and Greg Gutfeld was an enjoyable one, providing insight into the lives of two prominent figures in the entertainment industry. As they discussed their careers and the various issues they had faced.

It was an evening of laughter and insight, and a reminder that even those in the public eye are just regular people. Is it better to embrace the wild side of life or stay true to one’s values? That is the question that remains unanswered after this entertaining podcast.

–

Sources:

https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/celebrities/2023/02/28/63fd3d1b268e3e6b108b45bb.html

https://dailycaller.com/2023/02/27/bill-maher-greg-gutfeld-club-random-mob-political-correctness/

https://lastnighton.com/2023/02/26/greg-gutfeld-gets-high-with-bill-maher-on-club-random/