Saying goodbye to James Corden: The last Late Late Show primetime special

It’s been a long journey, but the end of the road is almost here.

After five years of hosting the Late Late Show, James Corden is set to bid farewell with a grand finale special. His last appearance will be a primetime special airing on Thursday, April 27th at 10pm followed by the final episode of the show at 12.37am.

It’s been hinted that Tom Cruise will join James for a special performance during The Lion King at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. After the special, CBS will reportedly be rebooting the show to make way for a new Comedy Central panel game show Midnight.

The Late Late Show’s Rich History

The Late Late Show first aired in 1995 with host Tom Snyder, who was followed by Craig Kilborn and Craig Ferguson. James Corden’s surprise hire as the next host came in 2015 and he quickly won over the hearts of the American viewers with popular segments like Carpool Karaoke and Crosswalk the Musical. Adele’s appearance in Carpool Karaoke alone has garnered over 260 million views on YouTube, and performances by Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, and One Direction have all been hits on the show.

In 2016, James won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Talk Show and the show has been nominated for several Emmys. But as successful as the show has been, Corden has decided to move on to spend more time with his young family.

The Father-Son Conversation That Changed Everything

James has three children, Max, 11, Carey, 8, and Charlotte, 5. It was a conversation with his son Max that caused James to re-evaluate his choices and make the decision to leave the show.

In an interview with actress Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, he recalled the moment that his son asked him if he was working on a Sunday. It was in that moment that James realized that he only had a short amount of time before his children grew up and he wanted to be able to spend as much time with them as possible.

He said: “I will be a mess on that last show, I will cry my eyes out but I will know in my core but the best thing for me and the best thing for us as a family is to put down some roots in London and it feels absolutely right in every single way.”

What’s Next for James Corden?

The news of James Corden’s departure has been met with sadness from fans of the show, but there’s still much more to come from the comedian. He’s already an award-winning writer and actor, but he’s also found success in hosting the popular game show A League of Their Own.

James has also recently signed a deal with Netflix to develop content for the streaming giant, so we can expect to see more of James in the future. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming musical The Prom, which will also star Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep.

Saying Goodbye

James Corden is saying goodbye to the Late Late Show after five incredible years of hosting. He’s made countless memories with the show and its viewers, and the show will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy.

But while it’s sad to see him go, it’s important to remember that sometimes the best decision is to take a step back. James has made the brave decision to prioritize his family, and that’s something to be admired.

So, as we prepare to say goodbye to James Corden, let’s take a moment to appreciate his time on the show and the impact that he has had on the world. We wish James the best in his future endeavors and we can’t wait to see what he does next!

The last Late Late Show with James Corden will air on Thursday, April 27th at 10pm. Will you be tuning in to say goodbye to the beloved host?

