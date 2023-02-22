Recall of 145,000 cans of baby formula: Protect your baby from the dangers of Cronobacter contamination

When it comes to the safety of our children, there is no room for compromise.

Photo by Image Credit to The Washington Post's official Twitter

That is why, when Reckitt announced the recall of 145,000 cans of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a potential Cronobacter contamination, it sent shockwaves through the parenting community.

Cronobacter sakazakii, or Enterobacter sakazakii, is a bacterium found in powdered infant formula, foods, and other environments. Although it is not common for Cronobacter to cause human illness, it can be especially dangerous for newborns and infants, leading to severe and sometimes fatal infections.

In this article, we will discuss the dangers of Cronobacter contamination and provide information on the recall.

What Is Cronobacter?

Cronobacter is a gram-negative rod-shaped bacterium that can survive in dry and low-nutrient environments. It can be found in many food products, including powdered infant formula, and is a frequent contaminant of the environment.

Cronobacter can cause a wide range of infections in human beings, including bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, meningitis, and intestinal infections. In newborns and infants, Cronobacter has been linked to necrotizing enterocolitis, a serious and potentially fatal infection of the intestines, as well as sepsis, a form of blood poisoning.

What Is the Risk of Contamination?

The risk of Cronobacter contamination is relatively low, but it is important to be aware of the potential dangers. The best way to prevent contamination is to practice good hygiene, such as washing hands and surfaces often, and storing powdered infant formula in a clean and dry environment.

The ProSobee Recall

In August of 2022, Reckitt announced the recall of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to the potential for Cronobacter contamination. The recalled product was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022 and distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

The recall involves approximately 145,000 cans of 12.9 oz of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula. The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can, with the recalled product batches being ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, both with a UPC Code of 300871214415. The “Use By Date” of the recalled product is “1 Mar 2024”.

If you have purchased ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, please check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected by the recall. Recalled products should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If parents have any questions or concerns, they should consult with their pediatrician. Recalled products should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

-

Sources:

https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2023/02/baby-formula-recalled-over-concerns-of-cronobacter-contamination/

https://www.npr.org/2023/02/21/1158474070/enfamil-infant-formula-recall-bacteria

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/consumer/recall-alert/enfamil-plant-based-baby-formula-recalled-over-bacteria-contamination-concerns/3283979/