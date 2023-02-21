The final nail in the coffin for Meghan Markle and King Charles

Rumor has it that King Charles never actually wanted Meghan to be a working royal in the first place, and according to Prince Harry, he actually wanted her to “carry on working” as an actress.

Photo by Image credit to Buzz Feed's official Twitter

This brings up a lot of questions about the relationship between King Charles and Meghan Markle - a relationship that has remained largely unknown to the public.

The most obvious question is why King Charles would have been so opposed to Meghan becoming a working royal. It could be that he was concerned about the financial burden it would place on the royal family, or he may simply have felt that Meghan wasn’t the right fit for the role.

It’s also possible that King Charles had a more personal reason for not wanting Meghan to become a working royal. After all, it was only a few months after their wedding that Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping down as working royals, and it’s possible that King Charles had already formed an opinion about Meghan that he wasn’t willing to change.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that the relationship between King Charles and Meghan Markle was never an easy one, and it’s likely that the two never really got to know each other very well. It’s also possible that King Charles was simply trying to protect his son from making the same mistakes he had made in life, such as his failed marriage to Princess Diana.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that King Charles and Meghan Markle had a complicated relationship, and it’s one that will likely remain a mystery for some time. As for the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, only time will tell if they will be able to make peace with the royal family and attend the coronation of King Charles. While it’s unlikely that the situation will be resolved in the near future, it’s still possible that the two sides will eventually come to an understanding.

Will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend the Coronation?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still currently expected to attend King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, even though many royal experts have warned that their attendance could be a distraction. As previously mentioned, a royal insider told the Daily Mail that the Sussexes will “definitely” be at the coronation, but should not expect any apologies or reconciliation talks.

This leaves many to wonder if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will actually attend the coronation, as they would be walking into a very tense atmosphere. After all, the royal family are still recovering from the bombshell revelations in Prince Harry’s memoir and the Netflix docuseries.

Prince Harry has been very vocal about the need for reconciliation with his family, but it’s unclear if he will actually be willing to put his money where his mouth is and attend the coronation. It’s also unclear if King Charles would be willing to accept their presence, as it would no doubt be a distraction from the coronation.

At the end of the day, it’s impossible to say what will happen between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, but it’s likely that the two sides will come to some kind of agreement. Whether it’s an apology, a reconciliation, or simply an acknowledgement that the two sides are still on different pages, it’s possible that a resolution will be reached before the coronation on May 6th.

-

Sources:

https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/its-a-final-nail-in-the-coffin-for-harry-and-meghan-if-they-dont-attend-kings-coronation/video/abf11d5d55383ec3cf4b70a0e966a4d5

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/king-charles-reportedly-never-wanted-143002453.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11768927/Prince-Harry-predicament-Meghan-attend-Kings-Coronation.html