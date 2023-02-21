The Upcoming Minnesota Storm: The Twin Cities Might Experience a Record Breaking Snowstorm

Christopher Shanks

The Midwest is no stranger to winter storms. But this upcoming storm for Minnesota is shaping up to be something special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sB9PL_0ku9Liy000
Photo byImage credit to Chris Chaffer's official Twitter

With predictions of more than 20 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, this could be the biggest storm on record. Here’s what you need to know.

Winter Storm Warnings

A two-punch storm system is headed towards Minnesota, and it’s expected to last through Thursday evening. This means that Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all be NEXT Weather Alert days. It’s advised to prepare with supplies and a winter kit for your vehicle if you need to go out on the roads.

The first wave of this long-duration storm system arrives after lunch time Tuesday and temperatures will be noticeably cooler, topping out at 21 degrees in the metro. Winds will also start to pick up from the northeast in the afternoon. By the end of the day, the Twin Cities could experience 3-5 inches of snow and the southwest corner of the state could see upwards of 8-9 inches.

An Even Stronger Second Wave

Midday Wednesday will bring with it the second wave of this storm system. And this one could be even worse. Snow is expected to fall at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening, and wind chills could dip as low as -5 degrees Thursday morning. It will be tough to differentiate between what’s falling and what’s being blown around due to wind speeds as fast as 50 mph, and some counties in western Minnesota are likely to be under Blizzard Warnings Wednesday and Thursday.

Record Breaking Snow Totals

Right now, snow total models are predicting that by Thursday night the Twin Cities could experience 15-20 inches of accumulation. That would place this storm on the top 10 list of the biggest on record in Minnesota. Thursday’s high will be 17, and Friday will be several degrees cooler, but free of precipitation.

Stay Safe During This Storm

It’s important to stay safe during this storm. Make sure you have a winter kit for your vehicle and supplies for your home. Check in with your elderly neighbors and family members to make sure they’re stocked up and prepared. And remember to bundle up if you have to go outside.

It’s important to remember that winter storms like this one can be dangerous, so it’s best to stay inside and be prepared. Even though the snow totals might be record breaking, it’s important to remember that safety always comes first.

From record breaking snow totals to powerful wind speeds, this upcoming storm in Minnesota could be a record breaker. Keep an eye on the forecast, stay prepared, and stay safe.

What do you think?

Do you think the storm will be as bad as predicted, or do you think the forecasts are being overly dramatic? Will Minnesota be able to handle this storm, or will it be too much?

-

Sources:

https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/next-weather-major-winter-storm-could-drop-20-inches-of-snow-by-thursday/

https://www.startribune.com/storm-could-bring-up-to-20-inches-of-snow-to-southern-half-of-minnesota-including-twin-cities/600252997/

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2023/02/20/storm-will-dump-over-a-foot-of-snow-tuesday-afternoon-through-thursday

