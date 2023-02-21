Unsolved Mystery: Star Stowe, the First Tattooed Playboy Model Murdered Without a Trace

The unsolved murder of former Playboy model Star Stowe has been revisited by ID’s The Playboy Murders, an aired episode on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Photo by Image credit to Nikolas Moretti's official Twitter

Stowe, who was declared Playmate of the Month in the February 1977 issue of Playboy, was found strangled to death behind a drug store in Coral Springs, Florida, on March 15, 1997.

The Girl With the Star Tattoo

Star Stowe was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, as Ellen Louise Stowe. In the 1970s, she moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional dancer. She worked at a local strip club and eventually caught the eye of a Playboy scout. Her career took off when she was featured in the magazine’s February 1977 issue, becoming the first Playmate to have a visible tattoo.

Stowe was also able to establish ties with prominent stars, including Hollywood A-listers. That’s when she met Gene Simmons of the band KISS and the two started dating shortly after. Stowe appeared in several advertisements alongside KISS and was featured in other Playboy publications as well.

Stowe eventually married Peter Milago and had a son with him, but their marriage didn’t last long. After her divorce, Stowe moved to Fort Lauderdale with her son in 1986.

Stowe’s Life Takes a Wrong Turn

In Fort Lauderdale, Stowe returned to exotic dancing to pay the bills. But, as she got older, she was frequently replaced by younger dancers and soon developed a drug habit. To support her addiction and make ends meet, she turned to prostitution, which is when her life took a wrong turn.

The Last Time Stowe Was Seen Alive

Stowe was last spotted alive on March 15, 1997, getting into a client’s vehicle. She was found lying face-down and strangled to death the following day. Her half-naked body was discovered on the street behind a Coral Springs Eckerd pharmaceutical store about three days before her 41st birthday.

Detectives Link Stowe’s Murder to Other Female Sex Worker Killings

The only clue the authorities had on Stowe’s murder case was that Sandra Kay Walters, another s*x worker, had also been strangled to death and found in similar circumstances. When a few other female victims were found murdered in and around the area, detectives started to believe that a serial killer may have been involved.

However, despite the detectives’ efforts to link Stowe’s murder to other similar cases, their investigation hit a wall due to a lack of leads. Background checks of multiple people were done, but nobody was charged in connection with the murders. To this day, Stowe’s case remains unsolved.

Despite the decades of investigation, Stowe’s case is still unsolved; yet there may be hope that the truth behind her murder will still be revealed.

