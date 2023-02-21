45 Years Later: Closure Found in the Tragic Disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales

The disappearance of 22-year old Kyle Clinkscales in 1976 has haunted the small town of LaGrange, Georgia for 45 years.

Photo by Image credit to NBC News official Twitter.

After leaving the Moose Club in LaGrange to drive to Auburn University in Alabama, Clinkscales never arrived and has been missing ever since. In 2021, his car was found in an Alabama creek with remains inside and now, finally, the Troup County Coroner’s Office has positively identified the remains as belonging to Clinkscales.

The Search for Clinkscales

The search for Clinkscales began almost immediately after his disappearance. His parents received a call in 2005 from a man who said he saw Clinkscales’ body being disposed of as a 7-year-old, covered with concrete in a barrel and dumped into a pond. This lead to the arrest of two people in connection with Clinkscales’ disappearance. One was charged with making false statements and spent seven years and eight months in prison. The other person was not indicted.

In 2021, a man called 911 to report that he believed he had spotted a vehicle in a creek in Chambers County, Alabama. Upon further investigation, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office discovered that the vehicle belonged to Clinkscales and inside, they found human bones and identification and credit cards belonging to Clinkscales. The remains were analyzed by an FBI lab and the Troup County Coroner’s Office was able to positively identify the remains as belonging to Clinkscales.

The Aftermath

With the positive identification of Clinkscales’ remains, the town of LaGrange can finally begin to heal from the trauma of his disappearance. The identification of his remains also brings to light the importance of being vigilant and aware of our surroundings. If a passerby had not spotted the vehicle in the creek, the mystery of what happened to Clinkscales may never have been solved.

The trauma of Clinkscales’ disappearance will continue to be felt in the community, but the positive identification of his remains brings a sense of closure to the case. It is a reminder that no matter how long it takes, justice is always possible and that the truth will eventually come to light.

-

Sources:

